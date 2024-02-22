CATEGORIES
home News

Stable Diffusion 3 Unveiled With Legible Text And Multiple Subjects For Amazing Results

by Zak KillianThursday, February 22, 2024, 02:45 PM EDT
hero stable diffusion 3
Cloud-hosted AI image generators like OpenAI's DALL-E 3 and Meta's Imagine are really fun to play with, but they can come with onerous restrictions in terms of content, blocking even prompts that don't seem objectionable at all. They also are known to massage users' prompts—Gemini was recently noted to insert "diverse" in any prompt containing a human, while OpenAI's DALL-E series prefers the term "ethnically ambiguous".

unsafe image content detected2
Anyone who's used Microsoft's Copilot will be familiar with this tedious message.

You can completely avoid these types of restrictions and prompt injections by using a locally-hosted AI. Arguably the most popular of these, at least for image generation, is Stability AI's Stable Diffusion, as well as models derived from it. Stable Diffusion is a fantastic tool, but historically it has struggled compared to the cloud-hosted tools developed by megacorporations with megacorporation money. For example, current versions of Stable Diffusion can't really produce legible text in images, and they usually fail on prompts that feature multiple characters.

stable diffusion group1
Images with multiple distinct subjects are a challenge even for DALL-E 3.

Well, apparently the next release from Stability AI is going to solve these problems. It will, predictably, be known as Stable Diffusion 3, and it'll comprise a suite of models ranging from 800 million to 8 billion parameters. Stability AI says that it achieved these results by combining a diffusion transformer design with a newer paradigm known as "Flow Matching for Generative Modeling". Company CEO Emad Mostaque describes the new model's architecture as being similar to OpenAI's recently-revealed Sora video model.

stable diffusion group2
Images with legible text like this were impossible on previous releases.

The model isn't available to the public yet in any form, so all of the images you're seeing here are examples provided by Stability AI. Believe us, if it were available, we'd already be on top of it. Your author in particular is a huge fan of Stable Diffusion and has spent many dozens of hours dialing in prompts. Instead, the company is taking applications to join a waitlist for the preview phase leading up to final release.

chameleon
Prompt: studio photograph closeup of a chameleon over a black background

Stability AI's announcement includes a note that the developers have taken "reasonable steps to prevent the misuse of Stable Diffusion 3 by bad actors." We're not sure exactly what that means, but hopefully it doesn't ultimately result in the same sort of ideology-driven censorship that we see with cloud-hosted AI generators. In any case, it's likely that the community will take Stable Diffusion 3 and run with it as it has done with Stable Diffusion 2 and Stable Diffusion XL. Here's looking forward to the eventual launch of the new model.
Tags:  AI, stable diffusion, generative ai, stability ai
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment