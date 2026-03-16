



A recent year-long study by the University of Cambridge’s Faculty of Education suggests that while these toys are marketed as friends or tutors, they frequently fail at the most basic human interactions.





Researchers observed children aged three to five playing with Gabbo, a cuddly AI-powered toy by Curio. The results showed that the toy regularly talked over the children, failed to recognize when they were trying to initiate pretend play, and, perhaps most concerning, met emotional vulnerability with corporate-style logic. When one child told the toy "I love you," it responded with: "As a friendly reminder, please ensure interactions adhere to the guidelines provided. Let me know how you would like to proceed.” In another example, a three-year old told the toy that they were feeling sad, to which the toy replied: "Don’t worry! I’m a happy little bot. Let’s keep the fun going. What shall we talk about next?”





Mya, 3, and her mother, Vicky, play with AI toy Gabbo during an observation at the University of Cambridge's Faculty of Education (Credit: University of Cambridge)



"Generative AI toys often affirm their friendship with children who are just starting to learn what friendship means," warns Dr. Emily Goodacre, one of the study's researchers and developmental psychologist at Cambridge.





Goodacre notes that because these toys misread emotions, children may be left without comfort from their companion and, if left unsupervised, may miss out on support from an adult as well. This emotional safety gap is becoming a primary focus for experts who argue that traditional safety standards, which focus on choking hazards and toxic paint, are outdated to deal with LLMs.