AI Bug Report Slop Floods Apple And Hides A $200K MacOS Flaw





While the new barriers are designed to protect engineers from burnout, they are already creating dangerous security blind spots. To wit, Italian cybersecurity startup Bynario revealed that it used OpenAI’s ChatGPT-5.5 via its Atlas platform to uncover more than 50 potential macOS vulnerabilities within three weeks, including a privilege-escalation exploit in macOS Screen Sharing (estimated to carry a black-market value of $100,000 to $200,000) that could allow an attacker to gain full control of a Mac. Yet, when Bynario attempted to submit the legitimate finding, Apple's new system blocked the report because the firm's submission inbox had hit its artificial ceiling. Apple has since reached out to Bynario to manually review the critical exploit, however.





Credit: Apple IDG



The paradox for Big Tech is that AI is simultaneously proving to be an indispensable defensive asset. Apple itself relies heavily on frontier models from Anthropic and OpenAI to hunt for internal weaknesses, leading to recent software patches that contained five times as many security fixes as typical update cycles.





However, because AI can generate dozens of complex attack vectors in seconds, every incoming submission still requires manual triage to confirm if a bug can actually be reproduced in a real-world environment. With casual users and security enthusiasts dumping automated code scans into reporting portals in hopes of landing lucrative payouts, human reviewers are struggling to keep up.





Main image credit: Apple