Apple Firmware Fixes Severe Beats Mic Exploit As AirPods Get Mystery Patch





The most urgent update targets the Beats Studio Buds . Running on new firmware (version 1B211), this patch addresses an alarming security flaw tracked as CVE-2025-20701. According to support docs, the vulnerability stems from open-source code shared across Apple software platforms. It allows a bad actor physically located within standard Bluetooth broadcasting range to exploit a security gap when an unpaired earbud is actively scanning for a fresh connection. If successfully executed, the nearby hacker could silently hijack the microphone transmission and eavesdrop on ambient local conversations before the owner even secures the initial pairing block. 1B211 closes this open window, ensuring unauthorized devices can no longer tap into the hardware’s microphone during discovery mode.









Simultaneously, a separate maintenance package rolled out across Apple’s top-tier earbud portfolio. Firmware version 8.1.41 (8B41) has been pushed to the most recent AirPods Pro 3 , the AirPods Pro 2 (released in September 2022), and the legacy Lightning-based second-generation AirPods Pro (launched in 2019).





Unlike the highly detailed security advisory attached to the Beats firmware release, Apple's notes for the AirPods lineup plainly reference general "bug fixes and other improvements." Even if Apple doesn't explicitly spell things out, we suspect such minor revisions to contain unlisted stability tweaks or preparations for newly introduced iOS 27 features.

Due to the fact that Apple’s audio accessory ecosystem lacks a typical manual "Check for Update" interface, triggering these installations requires a more passive method. To receive either the 1B211 or 8B41 patches, users must first place their earbuds inside their designated charging cases and shut the lids securely. The storage case must then be plugged into a live power source, such as a wall outlet or active computer terminal.





But wait, that's not all. The paired iPhone, iPad, or Mac must remain awake, connected to a stable local Wi-Fi network, and kept inside immediate Bluetooth transmission range of the closed charging case. When left undisturbed, the host operating system automatically fetches the required background package , and 30 minutes later, you're done.

Apple has quietly released a wave of wireless audio updates, deploying critical software patches to its flagship AirPods and Beats devices to safeguard user data and optimize performance.