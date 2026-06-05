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AI Bots Are Now Dominating The Web Months Before Cloudflare Predicted

by Aaron LeongFriday, June 05, 2026, 10:53 AM EDT
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CloudFare data has revealed that AI agents have officially overtaken human beings as the primary users of the internet. It was expected to happen sooner rather than later, but since the future is now, let's allow that fact to sink in for a second.
Just as interestingly, this shift has arrived much faster than experts anticipated. Cloudflare CEO and co-founder Matthew Prince admitted that he did not expect the tipping point to occur until sometime in 2027. Of course, the explosion of agentic AI traffic over the past year completely shattered those forecasts. According to Cloudflare’s tracking metrics, the balance of global web traffic, measured in HTTP requests, has tipped toward automation, with bots commanding 57.5% of the activity compared to the human share of 42.5%.

Graph of bot vs human web traffice worldwide.
Source: Cloudflare

We must be clear that this milestone is different from the automated internet traffic of the past. For decades, the web has been populated by basic search engine indexers, website crawlers, and malicious script bots designed for fraud or spam. The current surge is driven by a new class of sophisticated AI agents designed to navigate the web much like humans do, but on behalf of humans. 

Cloudflare's analysis shows these AI agents are constantly scanning the web to perform complex, multi-step tasks. They are reading product descriptions, tracking price fluctuations, comparing flights, and handling automated customer service interactions. They also act as personal assistants ordering food or managing online retail shopping. Furthermore, instead of indexing pages for traditional search engines, a large portion of these bots are continuously scraping and processing live web content to train and update LLMs.

clourflare stats
Source: CloudFlare

Geographically, the distribution of automated traffic highlights interesting infrastructure patterns. The highest concentration of bot traffic is found in Gibraltar, where it makes up a staggering 92.4% (as of this writing) of all HTTP requests. Singapore and Iran follow closely behind, sitting at 76.2% and 75.6% of bot traffic, respectively. While high-tech hubs like Singapore reflect a dense concentration of data centers and hosting infrastructure, other hotspots are often likely driven by automated scraping tools and VPN networks bypassing local restrictions.

Another clarification point to Cloudflare's findings is that it measures HTTP requests rather than actual engagement or time spent online. Flesh-and-blood humans still represent the primary users of the internet when it comes to streaming media, interacting on mobile applications, and scrolling through social media feeds. These activities consume massive amounts of data, sure, but don't trigger the hyper-rapid fire page-load requests generated by AI agents.
Tags:  CloudFlare, AI, artificial-intelligence, (nyse:net)
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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