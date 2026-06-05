AI Bots Are Now Dominating The Web Months Before Cloudflare Predicted







Welp, that happened faster than I predicted. Thought it would be end of 2027, then early 2027, but agentic traffic growing so fast that bots have now passed human traffic online for the first time in the Internet's history. https://t.co/2zX5bHdhsa — Matthew Prince 🌥 (@eastdakota) June 3, 2026 CloudFare data has revealed that AI agents have officially overtaken human beings as the primary users of the internet. It was expected to happen sooner rather than later, but since the future is now, let's allow that fact to sink in for a second.

Just as interestingly, this shift has arrived much faster than experts anticipated. Cloudflare CEO and co-founder Matthew Prince admitted that he did not expect the tipping point to occur until sometime in 2027. Of course, the explosion of agentic AI traffic over the past year completely shattered those forecasts. According to Cloudflare’s tracking metrics, the balance of global web traffic, measured in HTTP requests, has tipped toward automation, with bots commanding 57.5% of the activity compared to the human share of 42.5%.







Source: Cloudflare

Cloudflare's analysis shows these AI agents are constantly scanning the web to perform complex, multi-step tasks. They are reading product descriptions, tracking price fluctuations, comparing flights, and handling automated customer service interactions. They also act as personal assistants ordering food or managing online retail shopping. Furthermore, instead of indexing pages for traditional search engines, a large portion of these bots are continuously scraping and processing live web content to train and update LLMs.





Source: CloudFlare

