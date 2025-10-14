Top Affordable Windows 11 Laptop Deals Under $800 To Keep Getting Microsoft Updates





Looking for a new laptop now that Microsoft has officially declared end of life (EOL) status for Windows 10 ? Before you do, note there are ways to extend support for free, such as syncing backups to OneDrive or redeeming 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points. Or you could pony up $30, though if you need a new PC anyway, we have you covered with a handful of affordable deals on Windows 11 laptops.





ASUS Vivobook 14 pictured above. It's listed as Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day' and is on sale for a low $209.99 (save $240). That's in the neighborhood of what netbooks used to cost way back in the day, and while it's not a barn burner, it's a serviceable laptop for general computing chores. One of the least expensive options is thepictured above. It's listed as Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day' and is on sale for a low. That's in the neighborhood of what netbooks used to cost way back in the day, and while it's not a barn burner, it's a serviceable laptop for general computing chores.





As the name implies, it sports a 14-inch display. It's a Full HD 1080p (1920x1080) display too, so no worries that the trade off for a cheaper laptop means having to settle for a regular HD resolution.





The rest of the specs are unsurprisingly pedestrian. It's powered by an Intel Core i3-1315U processor (6C/8T, up to 4.5GHz, 10MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, and though it's not a powerhouse chip, it's leaps and bounds ahead of what you would have typically found in a netbook.





You only get 8GB of system memory and a paltry 128GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage, so there are your real trade offs. Still, for a couple hundred bucks, it's tough to complain.













Dell Pro 16 Plus that's on sale for $499 at at Dell (save $810). Dell's advertising an inflated savings, but even so, $499 is a good price for what you're getting here. If you require a more powerful system and have a bigger budget to toss at a laptop, then check out thisthat's on sale for. Dell's advertising an inflated savings, but even so, $499 is a good price for what you're getting here.





The Pro 16 Plus is a 16-inch laptop with an IPS display (1920x1200). It's driven by an AMD Ryzen AI 5 Pro 340 processor (6C/12T, up to 4.8GHz, 16MB L3 cache) based on Zen 5 and Zen 5c, with Radeon 840M graphics and an onboard NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS of AI muscle.





You also get 16GB of fast LPDDR5-7500 RAM and a 512GB SSD as configured, so it's a superior system from top to bottom.





Here are some more sub-$800 Windows 11 laptop deals...







