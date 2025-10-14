Top Affordable Windows 11 Laptop Deals Under $800 To Keep Getting Microsoft Updates

Looking for a new laptop now that Microsoft has officially declared end of life (EOL) status for Windows 10
? Before you do, note there are ways to extend support
for free, such as syncing backups to OneDrive or redeeming 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points. Or you could pony up $30, though if you need a new PC anyway, we have you covered with a handful of affordable deals on Windows 11 laptops.
One of the least expensive options is the ASUS Vivobook 14
pictured above. It's listed as Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day' and is on sale for a low $209.99 (save $240)
. That's in the neighborhood of what netbooks used to cost way back in the day, and while it's not a barn burner, it's a serviceable laptop for general computing chores.
As the name implies, it sports a 14-inch display. It's a Full HD 1080p (1920x1080) display too, so no worries that the trade off for a cheaper laptop means having to settle for a regular HD resolution.
The rest of the specs are unsurprisingly pedestrian. It's powered by an Intel Core i3-1315U processor (6C/8T, up to 4.5GHz, 10MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, and though it's not a powerhouse chip, it's leaps and bounds ahead of what you would have typically found in a netbook.
You only get 8GB of system memory and a paltry 128GB of solid state drive (SSD) storage, so there are your real trade offs. Still, for a couple hundred bucks, it's tough to complain.
If you require a more powerful system and have a bigger budget to toss at a laptop, then check out this Dell Pro 16 Plus
that's on sale for $499 at at Dell (save $810)
. Dell's advertising an inflated savings, but even so, $499 is a good price for what you're getting here.
The Pro 16 Plus is a 16-inch laptop with an IPS display (1920x1200). It's driven by an AMD Ryzen AI 5 Pro 340 processor (6C/12T, up to 4.8GHz, 16MB L3 cache) based on Zen 5 and Zen 5c, with Radeon 840M graphics and an onboard NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS of AI muscle.
You also get 16GB of fast LPDDR5-7500 RAM and a 512GB SSD as configured, so it's a superior system from top to bottom.
Here are some more sub-$800 Windows 11 laptop deals...