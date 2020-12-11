Microsoft Warns Of Sinister Adrozek Malware That Injects Itself Into Your Favorite Web Browsers





Simply put, malware and adware sucks, especially when it tries to be sneaky. Thankfully, Microsoft is on the prowl for malicious software trying to worm its way onto people’s systems. Since at least May of this year, Microsoft discovered a “persistent malware campaign” that peaked in August with over 30,000 devices infected. The malware, dubbed “Adrozek,” adds browser extensions, modifies DLL files, and inserts ads into web pages and search results. Perhaps it is time to run a malware scan, eh?

Ultimately, this infrastructure of 159 domains “distribute[d] hundreds of thousands of unique malware samples” through “drive-by downloads.” This means that all a user had to do was visit a site that hosted the malware, and it would be downloaded in the background. Another critical part of this malware is that it was polymorphic or varied so that it could avoid detection from a variety of malware blockers. Even though slight tweaks made the malware different from itself in each instance, it generally followed the same steps once onto a device. Microsoft has laid out the attack chain in the image below to explain what happens.









