Is This The Future Of Music? Adobe’s New AI Tool Turns Text Prompts Into Beats
Adobe Research is about to provide creators with a new way to create music with its Project Music GenAI Control. The new AI-infused software is an early-stage generative AI music generator and editing tool that allows creators the ability to generate music from text prompts, and then fine tune the audio to their preferences.
Adobe has been integrating AI into its software for a while now. From Photoshop to Firefly, the software company has enhanced creator’s abilities to make content that is unique to their brand. According to Adobe, Firefly has already generated over 6 billion images to dat. Now, it wants to bring AI to the music industry with its upcoming Project Music GenAI Control.
“With Project Music GenAI Control, generative AI becomes your co-creator. It helps people craft music for their projects, whether they’re broadcasters, or podcasters, or anyone else who needs audio that’s just the right mood, tone, and length,” remarked Nicholas Bryan, Senior Research Scientist at Adobe Research and one of the creators of the technologies.
The software giant indicated that the new tools start with a text prompt fed into a generative AI model. This is a method similar to one Adobe already uses in Firefly. Users will input a prompt, such as “powerful rock,” “happy dance,” or “sad jazz” to generate music. Once generated, users will be able to use what Adobe refers to as “fine grained editing” to integrate directly into their workflow.
Another key aspect of Project Music GenAI Control is its simple user interface. Adobe says users can “transform their generated audio based on a reference melody.” Users will also be able to adjust the tempo, structure, and repeating patterns of a piece of music, along with choosing when to increase and decrease the audio’s intensity. Other features include being able to extend the length of a clip, re-mix a section, or generate a seamlessly repeatable loop.
Bryan explained, “One of the exciting things about these new tools is that they aren’t just about generating audio—they’re taking it to the level of Photoshop by giving creatives the same kind of deep control to shape, tweak, and edit their audio. It’s a kind of pixel-level control for music.”
Adobe’s Project Music GenAI Control is an exciting new piece of software for content creators. With tools like this and Firefly from Adobe, creators can produce more powerful content that their followers will love.