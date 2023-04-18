CATEGORIES
Adobe Is Supercharging Its Video Editing Software With A Generative AI Infusion

by Tim SweezyTuesday, April 18, 2023, 11:53 AM EDT
Adobe is expanding its generative AI Adobe Firefly capabilities to include video and more. The company announced Firefly last month as the "next major evolution of AI-driven creativity and productivity."

Generative AI is a form of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that can create images, videos, audio, text, and 3D models. It achieves this by learning from existing data and then utilizing that knowledge to generate unique outputs, according to GenerativeAI.net. Adobe is looking to take advantage of this technology in Firefly, a family of creative generative AI models coming to Adobe products.

The company introduced Firefly last month, starting with image generation and text effects. The first model, currently only available in beta, is trained on Adobe Stock images, openly licensed content, and public domain content where the copyright has expired.


Adobe announced the addition of generative AI in its video, audio, animation, and motion graphics design apps on Monday at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

In a press release, Adobe remarked, "With Firefly as a creative co-pilot, you can supercharge your discovery and ideation processes and cut post-production time from days to minutes. And with generative AI integrated directly into your workflows, these powerful new capabilities will be right at your fingertips."

With the introduction of video, Adobe will be exploring "a range of concepts" that will include:
  • Text to color enhancements. 
  • Advanced music and sound effects. 
  • Stunning fonts, text effects, graphics, and logos. 
  • Powerful script and B-roll capabilities. 
  • Creative assistants and co-pilots.
An example of how the new video tools can be used is by inputting a script into the AI system and having it generate a storyboard. It will also include features that will be able to take footage and generate different background music and scenery.

"With a single button, we can generate 1,000 versions of the same video that are localized," Ivo Manolov, Adobe vice president digital and video audio enterprise offerings, remarked in an interview with Reuters.

The company plans on introducing new generative AI features for video, audio, animation, and motion graphics later this year. Anyone that would like to test out the new generative AI software can sign up for the beta of Firefly here.
