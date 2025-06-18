CATEGORIES
Adobe Firefly Mobile Brings Powerful AI Image And Video Generation To iOS And Android

by Victor AwogbemilaWednesday, June 18, 2025, 03:20 PM EDT
Adobe just launched its Firefly mobile app for Android and iOS, a move that will provide users more tools to create AI images and videos directly on smartphones. The new Firefly app will enable smartphone users to access the AI models available on the web app, alongside models from partners such as Ideogram, Runaway, Pika, and Luma AI.

Some fascinating things you can do as a creator on the Adobe Firefly mobile app include generating videos and images with text, generating videos from images, removing or adding things to images, and scaling images to different sizes. The app allows you to play around with image and video ideas using top generative AI models from Adobe (Firefly), OpenAI (image generation), and Google (Imagen 3, Imagen 4, Veo 2, and Veo 3).


According to Ely Greenfield, Chief Technological Officer at Adobe, the goal is to position Firefly as a comprehensive platform for generative AI, both on the web and on mobile, so creators will have access to a wide range of top-tier AI models to develop their craft from start to finish.

The Firefly app adds to the growing number of mobile apps, such as Lightroom and Adobe Express, designed to enable creators to produce high-quality content on their smartphones.

To use the new app, simply download Firefly from Google Play or the App Store. Once you've installed the app, you have multiple options to sign in, including Email, Facebook, or quick sign-in with your Google account.
Tags:  Adobe, (NASDAQ:ADBE), Firefly
