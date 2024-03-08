CATEGORIES
home News

Adobe Express Mobile Brings Firefly AI Image Generation Tool To Android And iOS

by Tim SweezyFriday, March 08, 2024, 11:34 AM EDT
hero adobe firefly mobile app
Adobe has announced its new Adobe Express mobile app in beta, which brings the power of Adobe's Firefly generative AI and new mobile editing capabilities to Android and iOS devices. Creative Cloud subscribers will also be privy to being able to access and edit designs from Photoshop and Illustrator directly within the Adobe Express Mobile app.

Creating content is not always a simple thing to achieve. It can be quite time consuming, which is why content creators are always looking for ways to simplify the process, along with finding new ways to stay productive while on the move. Adobe aims to help in that arena with its new Adobe Express mobile app. The company remarked that with Firefly Generative Fill, Text to Image, and Text Effects, plus quick and simple video editing features embedded directly into the workflow of mobile users, the Adobe Express mobile app will be “revolutionizing standout content creation for everyone.”

adobe express generated image
Image generated using Adobe Express Text to Image.

“Millions of users around the world are turning to Adobe Express to create more content than ever before – more than doubling the number of creations ever made in just the last year,” remarked Govind Balakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Adobe Express and Digital Media Services at Adobe. “The new Adobe Express mobile app puts Firefly – our generative AI models – front and center, giving users unprecedented ways to create videos, designs, photos and images that stand out.”

A few of the key features included with the free Adobe Express mobile app are:
  • Text to Image: Quickly create a new look for a project by instantly generating extraordinary new images with Firefly generative AI. 
  • Generative Fill: Insert, remove or replace people, objects and more with simple text prompts. 
  • Text Effects: Make attention-grabbing headlines, copy and messages that pop with text stylings using generative AI. 
  • Video: Get started with unique templates, combine video clips, images and music, add animations, and generate real-time captions in 100+ languages – instantly. Video timeline, layer timing and support for 4K video features make it simple to create social-first videos from anywhere. 
  • Quick Actions: Edit photos and videos, remove background and resize images with just one click. 
  • Brand Kits: Upload and share brand assets and easily use brand fonts, colors and logos on any design to speed up on-brand content creation. 
  • Collaboration: Real-time co-editing and seamless review and commenting capabilities add speed to the creation process.
The new Adobe Express mobile app in beta is available for free on Android and iOS devices. During the beta, premium features are available at no extra cost. For those on iOS devices it should be noted that Apple restricts the number of beta users. Therefore, iOS users will need to sign up and Adobe will select participants and then guide them through the process.
Tags:  Android, Adobe, Mobile apps, ios, AI, Firefly
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment