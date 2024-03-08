Adobe Express Mobile Brings Firefly AI Image Generation Tool To Android And iOS
Adobe has announced its new Adobe Express mobile app in beta, which brings the power of Adobe's Firefly generative AI and new mobile editing capabilities to Android and iOS devices. Creative Cloud subscribers will also be privy to being able to access and edit designs from Photoshop and Illustrator directly within the Adobe Express Mobile app.
Creating content is not always a simple thing to achieve. It can be quite time consuming, which is why content creators are always looking for ways to simplify the process, along with finding new ways to stay productive while on the move. Adobe aims to help in that arena with its new Adobe Express mobile app. The company remarked that with Firefly Generative Fill, Text to Image, and Text Effects, plus quick and simple video editing features embedded directly into the workflow of mobile users, the Adobe Express mobile app will be “revolutionizing standout content creation for everyone.”
“Millions of users around the world are turning to Adobe Express to create more content than ever before – more than doubling the number of creations ever made in just the last year,” remarked Govind Balakrishnan, Senior Vice President, Adobe Express and Digital Media Services at Adobe. “The new Adobe Express mobile app puts Firefly – our generative AI models – front and center, giving users unprecedented ways to create videos, designs, photos and images that stand out.”
A few of the key features included with the free Adobe Express mobile app are:
- Text to Image: Quickly create a new look for a project by instantly generating extraordinary new images with Firefly generative AI.
- Generative Fill: Insert, remove or replace people, objects and more with simple text prompts.
- Text Effects: Make attention-grabbing headlines, copy and messages that pop with text stylings using generative AI.
- Video: Get started with unique templates, combine video clips, images and music, add animations, and generate real-time captions in 100+ languages – instantly. Video timeline, layer timing and support for 4K video features make it simple to create social-first videos from anywhere.
- Quick Actions: Edit photos and videos, remove background and resize images with just one click.
- Brand Kits: Upload and share brand assets and easily use brand fonts, colors and logos on any design to speed up on-brand content creation.
- Collaboration: Real-time co-editing and seamless review and commenting capabilities add speed to the creation process.