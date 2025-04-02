Adata's XPG DDR5 Memory Hits A Blistering New Top Speed To Set A World Record





We're still waiting for the first retail release of a DDR5-10000 memory kit (memory makers are trying to get there ), but in the meantime, overclockers have repeatedly blown past that hurdle in a series of world records. The latest to do so is Hicookie, a professional overclocker and Gigabyte partner, who took a 24GB stick of Adata's XPG Lancer RGB DDR5-6400 memory and pushed it all the way to 6,381.2MHz (DDR5-12762), essentially doubling its rated speed.





That was enough to edge out Splave's 6,367.5MHz (DDR5-12735) achieved with G.Skill's Trident Z5 RAM for the top spot on HWBOT's memory frequency hall of fame rankings. It also marks a rare appearance for Adata/XPG in the hall of fame rankings, and the only cameo we found in the top 100 and a bit beyond—the next entry we spotted for Adata/XPG was number 139, at 4867.7MHz (DDR5-9735).





In a press releasing touting the new world record, Adata poured the praise on Gigabyte and its Z890 Aorus Tachyon Ice motherboard, which it is says is "meticulously designed for overclocking."













"A pivotal factor in achieving this legendary overclocking record was the integration of AI technology. Gigabyte implemented machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) during the motherboard's development phase. This enabled the precise identification of core parameters influencing performance and the application of optimized settings," Adata states.





"Consequently, overclocking stability and efficiency were significantly improved, showcasing the innovative application of AI in the realm of extreme overclocking and setting a new benchmark for future technological advancements," Adata continues.





As is often the case when it comes to record overclocks, this achievement comes with some caveats. First and foremost, HiCookie hit the new top speed on a single memory module. If you're piecing together a high build (or just about any build, really), you'll almost certainly look to run two or four modules in dual-channel form.













Secondly, the timings needed to be relaxed quite a bit. According to the HWBOT listing , they settled at 68-127-127-127-2T. And finally, this was achieved with liquid nitrogen (LN2) cooling, which is not suitable for home and/or sustained use.



