CATEGORIES
home News

Adata's XPG DDR5 Memory Hits A Blistering New Top Speed To Set A World Record

by Paul LillyWednesday, April 02, 2025, 09:26 AM EDT
XPG Lancer RGB DDR5 memory modules (black and white)
We're still waiting for the first retail release of a DDR5-10000 memory kit (memory makers are trying to get there), but in the meantime, overclockers have repeatedly blown past that hurdle in a series of world records. The latest to do so is Hicookie, a professional overclocker and Gigabyte partner, who took a 24GB stick of Adata's XPG Lancer RGB DDR5-6400 memory and pushed it all the way to 6,381.2MHz (DDR5-12762), essentially doubling its rated speed.

That was enough to edge out Splave's 6,367.5MHz (DDR5-12735) achieved with G.Skill's Trident Z5 RAM for the top spot on HWBOT's memory frequency hall of fame rankings. It also marks a rare appearance for Adata/XPG in the hall of fame rankings, and the only cameo we found in the top 100 and a bit beyond—the next entry we spotted for Adata/XPG was number 139, at 4867.7MHz (DDR5-9735).

In a press releasing touting the new world record, Adata poured the praise on Gigabyte and its Z890 Aorus Tachyon Ice motherboard, which it is says is "meticulously designed for overclocking."

Closeup image of the CPU socket on a Gigabyte Aorus motherboard.

"A pivotal factor in achieving this legendary overclocking record was the integration of AI technology. Gigabyte implemented machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) during the motherboard's development phase. This enabled the precise identification of core parameters influencing performance and the application of optimized settings," Adata states.

"Consequently, overclocking stability and efficiency were significantly improved, showcasing the innovative application of AI in the realm of extreme overclocking and setting a new benchmark for future technological advancements," Adata continues.

As is often the case when it comes to record overclocks, this achievement comes with some caveats. First and foremost, HiCookie hit the new top speed on a single memory module. If you're piecing together a high build (or just about any build, really), you'll almost certainly look to run two or four modules in dual-channel form.

HWBOT screenshot showing Adata's XPG memory specs.

Secondly, the timings needed to be relaxed quite a bit. According to the HWBOT listing, they settled at 68-127-127-127-2T. And finally, this was achieved with liquid nitrogen (LN2) cooling, which is not suitable for home and/or sustained use.

Even so, it's an impressive feat that highlights the potential for today's DDR5 memory chips. To that end, Adata's XPG Lancer RGB DDR5 memory is offered in 16GB, 32GB, and 48GB capacities at speeds ranging from 6,000MHz to 8,000MHz (technically, MT/s for you sticklers out there).
Tags:  memory, Overclocking, XPG, ddr5, adata
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment