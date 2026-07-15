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Adata XPG Targets Elite Comfort With Breathable Mesh Nimbus Gaming Chairs

by Paul LillyWednesday, July 15, 2026, 09:30 AM EDT
Adata XPG Nimbus Plus gaming chairs in black and white in front of a sky with clouds.
Most (though not all) so-called gaming chairs follow the same general blueprint and opinions are divided on whether all those racing-themed models aimed at gamers are actually comfortable. If you fall into the 'absolutely not' category, you may be delighted that Adata XPG went a different direction with its new Nimbus and Nimbus Plus models, despite the gaming chair designation carried by both.

Instead of adopting a design language inspired by racing seats (like the Razer Iskur V2 and Corsair TC100 Relaxed we reviewed) found in some sports cars, Adata XPG opted to combine a "modern minimalist" aesthetic with a breathable mesh fabric to prioritize comfort over more aggressive styling.

The Nimbus Plus (shown above) is the more premium version and it's designed for "hardcore gamers" who plop down in front of their PC for over 8 hours a day.

"Offering extensive adjustability, it accommodates a wide range of body types and seating preferences while maintaining exceptional airflow. Its high-elasticity breathable mesh covers the entire chair, promoting continuous ventilation to minimize heat buildup and keep users cool during intense gaming sessions or long workdays," Adata XPG explains.

The Nimbus Plus can recline up to 130 degrees with four lockable positions along the way. It allows for independent seat and backrest height adjustments and features a dual-axis headrest, 4D armrests, and an adaptive lumbar support system that allows you to adjust both the angle and depth for lower back support.

Side views of Adata XPG's Nimbus gaming chairs in black and white.

Adata XPG's regular Nimbus (read: non-Plus) offers a similar design with fewer features, presumably for a cheaper price tag. It ditches the dual-axis headrest, downgrades the armrests to 2D, and leverages a unibody backrest with a one-piece frame connecting the headrest and lumbar support, while maintaining a mesh design and 130 degrees of recline (albeit with three locking positions instead of four).

"Both the Nimbus and Nimbus Plus are certified to BIFMA and TÜV international standards, ensuring outstanding durability, safety, and long-term reliability. Each chair features a Class-4 gas lift, a heavy-duty 350 mm metal five-star base, and supports users weighing up to 120 kg (265 lbs). Large 75 mm PU silent casters provide smooth, quiet movement while protecting floor surfaces," Adata XPG explains.

There is no mention of pricing or availability for the Nimbus or Nimbus Plus, so stay tuned.
Tags:  XPG, nimbus, adata, chairs, nimbus plus
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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