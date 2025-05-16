CATEGORIES
Acer Unveils Swank New Predator Gaming Laptops & Desktops With RTX Firepower

by Paul LillyFriday, May 16, 2025, 09:00 AM EDT
Acer Predator Triton 14 AI gaming laptop.
There's still a few days to go before Computex 2025 officially kicks off, but not all hardware makers are waiting to unveil new products. Enter Acer, which is blitzing the event with whole bunch of new laptops, desktops, and other gear. Among all of the products it's unveiling, it's the expanded Predator lineup that will be of most interest to gamers.

Shown above is Acer's sleek and sexy new Predator Triton 14 AI. We only have a set of renders to gawk at for the time being, but we like what we see so far. Beyond the aesthetics, however, is a premium assortment of hardware and features.

Aimed at creators and gamers, the Predator Triton 14 AI sports a 14.5-inch Calman Verified OLED display with a 2880x1800 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and touch support.

Underneath the hood sits an Intel Core Ultra 9 288V processor (8C/8T, up to 5.1GHz, 12MB of L3 cache) based on Lunar Lake. This is flanked by a GeForce RTX 5070 mobile GPU, up to 32GB of DDR5-8533 memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 solid state drive (SSD) storage.

Acer's Predator Triton 14 AI measures just 0.68 inches thick while checking in at a relatively lightweight 3.52 pounds. The thin design puts the onus on the cooling setup to keep thermals in check, and to that end, Acer is touting the "world's thinnest cooling fan blades" at a mere 0.05mm. They're made of metal and, according to Acer, can boost airflow by 20% compared to plastic blades.

No word yet on US pricing, though Acer says the Predator Triton 14 AI will be available in EMEA in July starting at EUR 2,999.

Front and back views of Acer's Predator Helios Neo 14 AI laptop on a gray gradient background.

The other laptop addition of interest to gamers is the Predator Helios Neo 14 AI. It's another sleek looking system (based on the renders) that are a departure from the early days of the Predator family, and a bit more powerful than Triton—it pairs up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H processor (16C/16T, up to 5.4GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Arrow Lake-H with a GeForce RTX 5070 or 5060 laptop GPU.

Other key specs include up to 32GB of LPDDR5X-7467 memory and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Here again, Acer is employing a 14.5-inch OLED display with the same 2880x1800 resolution and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space. There's no mention of touch support, so we assume it's not included. It does, however, feature NVIDIA Advanced Optimus support. There's also an IPS option with G-SYNC support.

Acer says the Predator Helios Neo 14 AI will be available in EMEA in July starting at EUR 1,699.

Acer Predator Orion 3000 desktop on a desk next to a monitor.

Finally, Acer is flexing its Predator Orion 3000 gaming desktop. It's a little more gaudy with the giant RGB logo and Predator branding on the front, though arguably a bit menacing too.

This one is build around a 28-liter tower with tempered side glass panels and mesh lining that extends from the top to bottom.

As for the hardware, it features a Core Ultra 7 265F processor, GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR5-5600 memory, a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, Wi-Fi 7 or 6E connectivity, Killer Ethernet E2600 for wired connections, and a decent selection of  ports.

"On the chassis’ front are two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C port and an audio jack for quick and easy access. The back has four USB 2.0 Type-A ports, a pair of USB 3.2 Type-A slots, a LAN port and three audio jacks," Acer explains.

Unlike Acer's gaming laptops, we have release timing and pricing for North America—the Predator Orion 3000 will be available in the US in the second half of this year starting at $1,199.99 (and in EMEA in July starting at EUR 1,099).
