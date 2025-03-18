Acer Unveils Predator BiFrost And Nitro Radeon RX 9070 Series With Factory Overclocks

One of the neat aspects of graphics cards is in the vast variety of models that release with varying levels of design. To that end, Acer has introduced some interesting custom GPUs of its own, based on the freshly-minted AMD Radeon RX 9070 family. The Acer Predator BiFrost sounds menacing from its name alone, and is part of the six new GPUs released (the others being Nitro models).



AMD has gone on record saying it doesn't plan to offer any reference 'Made by AMD' versions of the Radeon RX 9070 XT and 9070, making its RDNA 4 models (thus far) exclusive to third party partners such as Acer, who deck these cards out with custom coolers and other perks. In this case, Acer is offering some of its BiFrost and Nitro models with factory overclocks, though not all of the new SKUs get the same OC'ing treatment.



