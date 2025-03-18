CATEGORIES
Acer Unveils Predator BiFrost And Nitro Radeon RX 9070 Series With Factory Overclocks

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, March 18, 2025, 10:14 AM EDT
One of the neat aspects of graphics cards is in the vast variety of models that release with varying levels of design. To that end, Acer has introduced some interesting custom GPUs of its own, based on the freshly-minted AMD Radeon RX 9070 family. The Acer Predator BiFrost sounds menacing from its name alone, and is part of the six new GPUs released (the others being Nitro models).

AMD has gone on record saying it doesn't plan to offer any reference 'Made by AMD' versions of the Radeon RX 9070 XT and 9070, making its RDNA 4 models (thus far) exclusive to third party partners such as Acer, who deck these cards out with custom coolers and other perks. In this case, Acer is offering some of its BiFrost and Nitro models with factory overclocks, though not all of the new SKUs  get the same OC'ing treatment.

With GPU pricing increasing, any extra accouterments included with the products are always appreciated. They're also likely to sell out, as GPUs have been avoiding sitting on store shelves in droves this generation. 

The Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 9070 XT OC 16GB has a boost clock of up to 3,100MHz, and a game clock of 2,570MHz. The Radeon RX 9070 OC version has a 2,700MHz boost clock, with a game clock of 2,210MHz. While these numbers are modestly overclocked above the stock AMD reference models, the larger cooler also helps to keep noise and thermals in check.
The downside is that you'll need a large case to fit a lot of these larger performance-oriented GPUs. For a lower cost, Acer also has other models in the new lineup, which includes the Nitro Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT. Achieving similar boost clocks as the Predator BiFrost, it features Acer's FrostBlade 4.0 fans for its cooling apparatus. For comparison, the stock AMD RX 9070 XT usually has a boost clock closer to 2,970MHz instead of the 3,100MHz offered here. 

The Predator BiFrost Radeon RX 9070 XT has a TDP of 340 watts, while the Nitro RX 9070 version is only 245 watts. This can be a consideration for those wanting smaller builds if the GPUs physically fit, as more power draw always means more heat output. 

Availability and pricing are tough this generation, for both NVIDIA and AMD products. More models to the lineup can help, but only time will tell how real world pricing and customer experience will be for these new Acer models. 
