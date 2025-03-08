Radeon RX 9070 XT Sold Out Like Hotcakes But These Gaming PCs Are Options





By many accounts, AMD's much-anticipated retail launch of its Radeon RX 9070 XT and Radeon RX 9070 went a little more smoothly compared to NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series, in terms of day-one availability. Even so, the first wave of cards still sold out rather quickly, especially for folks not close to a Micro Center. If you need a whole new desktop, though, you have options.





ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition at Amazon, albeit at a premium over AMD's base $599 MSRP. And at the time of this writing, it's out of stock anyway. This is probably going to the reality for a bit of time. As frustrating as it is, standalone cards for this generation—RDNA 4 or Blackwell—are, for the moment, difficult to come across and often sold for significantly more than the baseline MSRP. That said, one card we have seen go in and out of stock a few times is the, albeit at a premium over AMD's base $599 MSRP. And at the time of this writing, it's out of stock anyway.





CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme pictured up top—it's listed for $1,909.99 at Best Buy. In the land of prebuilts, however, the latest generation GPUs are more readily available For those wanting a system built around the Radeon RX 9070 XT, one of the cheaper configurations we found is thepictured up top—it's listed for





In addition to the 9070 XT, this comes configured with an AMD Ryzen 7 9700X processor (8C/16T, 3.8GHz to 5.5GHz, 32MB of L3 cache), 32GB of DDR5-6000 memory, a 2TB NVMe solid state drive (SSD), and what looks to be a 280mm all-in-one liquid cooler (pictured in the product renders).





Factoring in the cost of Windows 11, we estimate the ballpark sum of parts at around $1,600. It's a pretty loose estimate (you could certainly shop around and build a similar config for less, presuming you could find the Radeon RX 9070 XT in stock and priced at $599), but it offers some context to the markup, which is a few hundred bucks.













CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme VR desktop for $2,069.99 at Amazon. However, note that while you can add the system to your cart and pay for it, it's listed as "temporarily out of stock." If you prefer to roll with Team Green and specifically a prebuilt kitted with a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, one of the cheapest configs available to order is thisfor. However, note that while you can add the system to your cart and pay for it, it's listed as "temporarily out of stock."





This one pairs the 5070 Ti with an Intel Core i7-14700F processor (20C/28T, up to 5.4GHz, 33MB of L3 cache). It also comes outfitted with 32GB of DDR5 memory and a 2TB SSD. And like the Radeon-based system above, it includes a basic gaming mouse and keyboard.





On this one, we estimate the sum of parts (plus Windows 11) to between $1,700 to $1,800. So again, there's a markup of a few hundred dollars compared to the DIY route.





Here are a few more prebuilt options...