ASUS Keeps Raising GeForce RTX 5090 Prices, Radeon RX 9070 Above MSRP Too
Notably, it has experienced very low inventory for the current demand, along with tariffs and other AI obstacles. Due to these factors, custom models keep going up in price. One example is the ASUS ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 that comes with an integrated AIO cooler, which is now an eye-watering $3,409.99. No, that is not scalper pricing, but direct pricing from ASUS. That's a cool $1,410 above the base MSRP of the RTX 5090. The non-AIO ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 is $3,359.99, for those seeking a bargain instead. The TUF version, is $2,999, exactly $1,000 more than its MSRP Founders Edition.
NVIDIA's GPUs are not alone in these price increases, as AMD is right behind them. ASUS-branded Radeon RX 9070 cards, which are supposed to have a starting MSRP of $549, now run at least $659.99, starting with the ASUS Prime Radeon RX 9070 (non-OC model). VZ says that same card was selling at AMD's MSRP last week.
While the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT is a good GPU for its $599 price point, it still only satisfies the mid-range market eager for more performance. As its price creeps higher above the $700 threshold for its third party partner models, its value proposition starts to erode. According to Videocardz, the NVIDIA ASUS GPUs such as the Astral RTX 5090 is $280 more than it was very recently.
It seems as though higher GPU pricing is a factor for both the high-end NVIDIA products, and the mid-range segment that AMD competes in. This is spelling bad news for gamers, some of whom are looking towards consoles as an alternative for a better price-to-performance option.