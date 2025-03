ASUS Keeps Raising GeForce RTX 5090 Prices, Radeon RX 9070 Above MSRP Too

To add insult to injury, these high prices are also accompanied by sold out and "notify me" messages only. Due to the shortages that gamers experienced with the NVIDIA GPUs, demand for AMD's RX 9000 Radeon GPUs have been higher than ever. While AMD has enjoyed tremendous success in the CPU segment with its Ryzen products, the GPU marketplace has been dominated by NVIDIA.While the AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT is a good GPU for its $599 price point, it still only satisfies the mid-range market eager for more performance. As its price creeps higher above the $700 threshold for its third party partner models, its value proposition starts to erode. According to Videocardz, the NVIDIA ASUS GPUs such as the Astral RTX 5090 is $280 more than it was very recently.It seems as though higher GPU pricing is a factor for both the high-end NVIDIA products, and the mid-range segment that AMD competes in . This is spelling bad news for gamers, some of whom are looking towards consoles as an alternative for a better price-to-performance option.