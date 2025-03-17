ASUS Keeps Raising GeForce RTX 5090 Prices, Radeon RX 9070 Above MSRP Too





Notably, it has experienced very low inventory for the current demand, along with tariffs and This GPU generation has been quite the spectacle for the consumer. More accurately, we're the gladiators in the ring, with pricing becoming a daily battle. ASUS, one of the premium board partners for both NVIDIA and AMD, seems to be on the upward trajectory for its GPUs in terms of pricing. For context, NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5090 debuted with an MSRP of $1,999, which still stands today on paper.Notably, it has experienced very low inventory for the current demand, along with tariffs and other AI obstacles . Due to these factors, custom models keep going up in price. One example is the ASUS ROG Astral LC GeForce RTX 5090 that comes with an integrated AIO cooler, which is now an eye-watering $3,409.99. No, that is not scalper pricing, but direct pricing from ASUS. That's a cool $1,410 above the base MSRP of the RTX 5090. The non-AIO ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 is $3,359.99, for those seeking a bargain instead. The TUF version, is $2,999, exactly $1,000 more than its MSRP Founders Edition.





Obviously these are premium price points over NVIDIA's baseline MSRP, but according to the folks at Videocardz, they represent markups of up to $280 over ASUS's own launch-day pricing.