Acer Unveils High-Octane Nitro And Predator Gaming PCs, Plus A 720Hz OLED Monitor
We'll start with the moving parts. The Nitro V 16 and V 16S are 16" powerhouses fitted with Intel Core Ultra 9 270H CPUs (8+6 cores, 20 threads) clocked at a maximum of 5.8 GHz, along with mobile RTX 5070 GPUs. The displays are 2560x1600 IPS units with 180 Hz refresh rates and a standard color gamut covering 100% of the sRGB space.
Acer Nitro V 16S
They also come with Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro networking setups, along with Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. The marginally meatier Nitro V 16 comes with a dual-fan, quad-intake/exhaust cooling system and will set you back $999.99 (or 1,299€ in the EU), landing in October. Meanwhile, the thinner V 16S is only 19.9 mm thin, goes for $1,099.99 or 1,399€, and will arrive in November. Given the currency conversion rate, Acer seems to be taking a page from Apple when it comes to charging EU customers.
Acer Predator Helios 18P AI
The Predator Helios 18P AI, meanwhile, is pitched as a workstation replacement laptop, and packs quite a wallop. It's fitted with Core Ultra 9 285HX processors (8+16 cores), up to 192 GB of ECC RAM, and discrete GPUs up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 mobile chip. Storage comes by way of a PCIe 5.0 SSDs up to 6 TB. There's Thunderbolt 5, a Killer Ethernet E5000B port, and Wi-Fi 7. Given the Helios 18P AI's professional chops, it's no surprise the display is a 3840x2400 Mini-LED 120 Hz HDR unit, with peak brightness of 1000 nits and covering 100% of the DCI-P3 space. This mighty machine weighs 3.5 kg (7.7 lbs). Acer says it'll be available in North America, but offered no pricing info, though given the specs, it's bound to be pricey.
Acer Nitro 70
Moving over to desktops, we have the Acer Nitro 70 with CPUs up to the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and graphics cards up to a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090. Meanwhile, the Nitro 50's main specs go up to an AMD Ryzen 7 8700G and a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080. According to Acer, these machines employ its Nitro CycloneX 360 cooling system, which Acer claims drops temperatures by 15% compared to competing setups. The Nitro 70 will arrive in the EU and Middle East (EMEA) in November starting at 1,999€. There's no info on the Nitro 50's arrival and price just yet.
Predator Orion 7000
Acer also has some fresh Predator Orion desktops. The Orion 7000 fits CPUs up to a Core Ultra 285K (8+16 cores) and graphics cards up to an RTX 5090, while the Orion 5000 goes up to a Core Ultra 7 265F (8+12 cores) and RTX 5080, respectively. Much like the Nitro desktops, these come fitted with Predator CycloneX 360 cooling, and they also carry Killer E3100G 2.5Gb Ethernet and Wi-Fi 7. USB connectivity includes a Thunderbolt 4 connector, and there's RGB lighting most everywhere, including the RAM modules. The more powerful Predator Orion will hit the EMEA for 3,999€, while the Orion 5000 will set buyers back 2,999€.
Acer Nitro XV273U W1
We now arrive at the display aisle, with a smorgasbord of Nitro and Predator displays, four in 27" size, and one 40" unit. The Nitro XV273U W1 kicks off the fun with a 2560x1440 IPS panel at 275 Hz that carries a DisplayHDR 500 certification and covers 95% of the DCI-P3 space. Acer is asking $299.99 or 279€ for this monitor, and it arrives in Q1 2026 in the US and Q2 2026 in Europe. The Nitro XV275K V6 steps the resolution up to 3840x2160 at a 180 Hz refresh rate, supports HDR content with 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and covers 97% of the DCI-P3 space. The going rate for this unit is $699.99 in the US in Q1 2026, or 599€ in EMEA in Q2 2026.
Acer Nitro XZ403CKR. It's bigger than it looks, trust us.
5K resolutions are arriving surprisingly fast, and Acer has two options on tap. The Nitro XV270X has 5120x2880 pixels in a panel with a 2000:1 contrast ratio, that covers 95% of the DCI-P3 space and has a peak refresh rate of 72 Hz, or 144 Hz at 1440p. You can have one for $899.99 or 699€ come Q1 2026. Optionally, you can go big at 40" with the Nitro XZ403CKR, a curved 40" display with a 1000R curvature and a 5120x2160 resolution at 180 Hz. This too can drop down to 2560x1080 at a blistering 288 Hz. This too will be arriving on Q1 2026 for $999.99 or 999€.
Acer Predator X27U F8
Finally, one the speediest monitors on the block: the Predator X27U F8. This beauty has an OLED panel with a resolution of 2560x1440 at a refresh rate of 540 Hz, but it can drop to 1280x720 at a previously unbelievable 720 Hz. It has DisplayHDR 500 True Black certification for ensuring you can spot the terrorist planting the bomb in Counter-Strike even from a distance, and there's AMD FreeSync Premium Pro on tap. You'll be able to grab one of these in North America for $1,299.99 in Q1 2026, and in EMEA for 1,199€ in Q2 2026.