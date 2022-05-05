Acer's Ryzen 5000-C Powered Chromebook Spin 514 Is Ready For Roll Call With Zen 3





Acer is rolling out an updated version of its Chromebook Spin 514 that's now even faster and more capable. It's still a Ryzen-fueled Chromebook like last year's model, but new for the 2022 SKU is an upgrade to AMD's Ryzen 5000 C-series based on its latest generation Zen 3 architecture, the same as what powers its Ryzen 5000 desktop processors.





These are essentially APUs like the previous generation Ryzen 3000 C-series. The base model Chromebook Spin 514 comes equipped with a Ryzen 3 5125C, though config options exist for the Ryzen 3 5425C, Ryzen 5 5625C, and Ryzen 7 5825C, each with integrated Radeon graphics.









The display is a 14-inch IPS with a 1920x1080 resolution and multi-touch support. Acer's spec sheet highlights two versions, the only difference being that one of them boasts 100 percent coverage of the sRGB color space. Both are protected from dings and scratches with Corning Gorilla Glass. There's no mention of the brightness level on either panel, or what the color gamut on the lower end of the two.





Acer's Chromebook 514 supports up to 16GB of dual-channel LPDDR4X memory and up to a 256GB PCIe Gen 3 solid state drive. Other features include a Full HD webcam with a privacy shutter, two upward facing speakers with DTS Audio, a pair of built-in microphones, an optional backlit keyboard, and of course a convertible design with a 360-degree hinge.





For wireless connectivity, you're looking at Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) and Bluetooth 4.2 (bummer that it wasn't upgraded to Wi-Fi 6E ). And for the I/O options, you get a pair of USB Gen 2 Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, a headphone jack, and HDMI output (on select models).









Acer's also touting military grade MIL-STD 810H durability paired with aluminum top and bottom covers. We still wouldn't suggest chucking it down a flight of steps (nor would we ever), but it should be able to withstand the rigors of work, school, and play.







Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514







As with last year's model, Acer's offering a Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514 designed for business users. It features the same hardware in a darker design language, but ships with the Chrome Enterprise upgrade unlocked. Both models measure 12.7 x 8.82 x 0.63 inches and weigh 3.3 pounds, and both support Acer's USI Active Stylus (not included).





