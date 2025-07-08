Acer Blitzes Prime Day With Deals Up To 41% Off Gaming Monitors And PCs





Prime Day is officially upon us and will stick around for an unprecedented amount of time this year, with Amazon serving up 96 hours of deals. That also means we're getting bombarded with emails giving us a heads up to deals as everyone and their uncle looks to get in on the action. That includes Acer, which alerted us to a whole bunch of Prime Day discounts on gaming monitors, laptops, and desktop PCs that are now live.





Acer's Nitro 27-inch gaming monitor (XV271U) shown above, which is on sale for $169.99 at Amazon (save 41%). As always, we like to cross-reference deals on Amazon with price tracking data from CamelCamelCamel, which in this case reveals that this discount matches the XV271U's all-time low price. It briefly dipped to the same low price during last year's Black Friday / Cyber Monday shopping season. As another point of reference, the average street price since being listed on Amazon is $231.77. One of the bigger discounts applies toshown above, which is on sale for. As always, we like to cross-reference deals on Amazon with price tracking data from CamelCamelCamel, which in this case reveals that this discount matches the XV271U's all-time low price. It briefly dipped to the same low price during last year's Black Friday / Cyber Monday shopping season. As another point of reference, the average street price since being listed on Amazon is $231.77.





So yes, this is a real Prime Day discount. Regarding the actual display, the XV271U serves up a 27-inch IPS panel with a 2560x1440 resolution for 1440p gaming. It also features a fast 180Hz refresh rate, 0.5ms gray to gray (GtG) response time, 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, and HDR10 support. Additionally, this is a FreeSync Premium monitor.













Acer Nitro V that's on sale for $649.99 at Amazon (save 19%) is worth a look. It's fairly basic in terms of specs, but it's also both reasonably priced and somewhat upgradeable. Are you in the market for an affordable gaming laptop instead? If so, thisthat's on sale foris worth a look. It's fairly basic in terms of specs, but it's also both reasonably priced and somewhat upgradeable.





What's at play here is a gaming laptop sporting a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Not too shabby at this price point. Also not too shabby is that it's powered by an Intel Core i5-13420H processor (8C/12T, up to 4.6GHz, 12MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU.





Sure, the GeForce RTX 4050 is an entry-level discrete GPU, but it's also a serviceable solution for gaming on a budget. Plus you get access to RTX features like DLSS 4 with multi-frame generation.





Other notable specs include 8GB of DDR5 memory, a 512GB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD), Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and a backlit keyboard. We're not real keen on just 8GB of RAM, but it wouldn't cost much to double the amount via a manual upgrade (the laptop supports up to 32GB, which is probably overkill for this system).





Here are a bunch more Prime Day deals from Acer...







