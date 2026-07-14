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Acer Predator XB273K Glasses-Free 3D Monitor Hits Retail For 4K 180Hz Gaming

by Paul LillyTuesday, July 14, 2026, 09:11 AM EDT
Render of the Acer Predator XB273K 3D monitor on a desk. A gamer is staring at the screen as a mech robot protrudes out of the display to highlight the monitor's glasses-free 3D capability.
It's been a long time since display makers made a concerted effort to push 3D experiences into the consumer space, and while it never really caught on in a major way, the vision is still there. Enter Acer and its 27-inch Predator XB273K 3D monitor that it introduced at Computex in May. Now less than two months later, the glasses-free 3D display has found its way to at least one retailer.

"The 27-inch Predator XB273K 3D display is designed for gamers who want to push beyond traditional flat gameplay with immersive 3D experiences, while bypassing the need for native 3D content. The display offers 3D eye-tracking technology paired with a 180Hz refresh rate," Acer explains.

It's also a 4K resolution display built around an In Plane Switching (IPS) panel. According to Acer, the XB273K 3D monitor leverages an onboard AI model to tap into a connected device's graphics chops to intelligently convert standard 2D visuals into immersive 3D content.

Acer Predator XB273K 3D monitor with a spaceships coming out of the display. Behind the monitor is a space-themed background. This is all rendered.

We have not spent any hands-on (eyes-on?) time with Acer's glasses-free 3D display, but we imagine it works best with content that is specifically designed to take advantage of its capabilities. Acer appears to suggest this as well, stating on the monitor's product page that when supported games move into 3D, they gain added depth and bring more physical presence to in-game environments.

The Predator XB273K 3D is also an AMD FreeSync Premium monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility to boot. Other features include 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space, 400 nits of brightness, HDR support, DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, a built-in USB 3.2 hub, and an ergonomic stand with tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments.

Naturally, the real selling point is the glasses-free 3D aspect. To get the most out of it, users will need to download and install Acer's SpatialLabs 3D Hub. This allows users to adjust settings and 3D modes, synchronize connected devices, and access games in native 3D.

What about pricing? Acer's Predator XB273K 3D made its retail debut at JD.com (as spotted by Videocardz) for 7,499 yuan, which is just over $1,100 when converted to U.S. currency.
Tags:  Acer, monitor, predator xb273k, 3d monitor
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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