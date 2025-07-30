CATEGORIES
Acer Predator X39 OLED Gaming Monitor Falls To All-Time Low At 50% Off

by Paul LillyWednesday, July 30, 2025, 11:19 AM EDT
Acer Predator X39 OLED monitor on a blurred background.
If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor and want to give OLED a go, now is a great time. For one, there are a lot more options than what existed a short while ago. And secondly, pricing isn't terrible anymore, with OLED panels in general having become more affordable in recent years. That primarily applied to televisions, but has now extended into the monitor space as well.

Exactly how good have things gotten? Well, you can score Acer's Predator X39 for $799.99 at Amazon (50% off MSRP) right now. While street pricing has generally been cheaper than the full MSRP, this panel was selling for $1,199.99 as recently as early May. It's been dropping in price since then and is now at an all-time low.

That's still not chump change, but reasonable for a big and premium display. It's a quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) panel too, which typically means better image quality compared to non quantum dot displays.

The 39 inches of physical real estate yields a 3440x1440 (UWQHD) resolution in this display, along with a fast 240Hz refresh rate. It also sports AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA's DisplayHDR True Black 400 certifications, to round out the high-end amenities.

Also noteworthy is the inclusion of a built-in KVM switch. This enables you to control multiple systems with the same keyboard and mouse, which is a nice convenience.

Alienware AW3423DWF OLED monitor (front and back) on a gray gradient background.

If the Predator X39 is a little to big and slightly out of your budget, then check out the 34-inch Alienware AW3423DWF, which is on sale for $610.20 at Amazon (13% off). It's still a decent size, just not quite as big, and it also employs a quantum dot OLED panel with the same 3440x1440 resolution.

The Alienware also boasts the same AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certifications. It's curved like the Predator X39 as well. One area where they differ, however, is with the refresh rate—the Alienware model has a lower 165Hz refresh rate, though that's still reasonably fast.

As for the discount, it's only $0.61 removed from its all-time low price (it briefly dipped to $609.59 in February).

Here are a few more discounted OLED gaming monitors...

Tags:  deals, Acer, Monitors, OLED, predator x39
