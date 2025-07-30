Acer Predator X39 OLED Gaming Monitor Falls To All-Time Low At 50% Off





If you're in the market for a new gaming monitor and want to give OLED a go, now is a great time. For one, there are a lot more options than what existed a short while ago. And secondly, pricing isn't terrible anymore, with OLED panels in general having become more affordable in recent years. That primarily applied to televisions, but has now extended into the monitor space as well.





Acer's Predator X39 for $799.99 at Amazon (50% off MSRP) right now. While street pricing has generally been cheaper than the full MSRP, this panel was selling for $1,199.99 as recently as early May. It's been dropping in price since then and is now at an all-time low. Exactly how good have things gotten? Well, you can scoreforright now. While street pricing has generally been cheaper than the full MSRP, this panel was selling for $1,199.99 as recently as early May. It's been dropping in price since then and is now at an all-time low.





That's still not chump change, but reasonable for a big and premium display. It's a quantum dot OLED (QD-OLED) panel too, which typically means better image quality compared to non quantum dot displays.





The 39 inches of physical real estate yields a 3440x1440 (UWQHD) resolution in this display, along with a fast 240Hz refresh rate. It also sports AMD's FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA's DisplayHDR True Black 400 certifications, to round out the high-end amenities.





Also noteworthy is the inclusion of a built-in KVM switch. This enables you to control multiple systems with the same keyboard and mouse, which is a nice convenience.













34-inch Alienware AW3423DWF, which is on sale for $610.20 at Amazon (13% off). It's still a decent size, just not quite as big, and it also employs a quantum dot OLED panel with the same 3440x1440 resolution. If the Predator X39 is a little to big and slightly out of your budget, then check out the, which is on sale for. It's still a decent size, just not quite as big, and it also employs a quantum dot OLED panel with the same 3440x1440 resolution.





The Alienware also boasts the same AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certifications. It's curved like the Predator X39 as well. One area where they differ, however, is with the refresh rate—the Alienware model has a lower 165Hz refresh rate, though that's still reasonably fast.





As for the discount, it's only $0.61 removed from its all-time low price (it briefly dipped to $609.59 in February).





