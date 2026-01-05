Acer Gives Nitro And Predator Gaming Laptops More Bite With Intel Panther Lake





Acer is taking advantage of Intel's new Panther Lake processor lineup by injecting the chip maker's latest silicon into refreshed Predator Helios and Nitro V gaming laptops. Paired with NVIDIA's mobile GeForce RTX 50 series discrete GPUs based on Blackwell, these retooled laptops offers some potent specs for high-end gaming on the game.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16S AI

Starting with the biggest and baddest (in a good way) of them all, the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI (PHN16S-I51) pictured above can be configured with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor, the new flagship chip in Intel's mobile array for consumers. It can also be paired with up to a GeForce RTX 5070 GPU.





As the most premium model among Acer's gaming laptop lines, the Predator Helios Neo 16S AI sports a high-end 16-inch OLED display with a 2650x1600 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio) with a 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR support, and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.





Users will be able to configure up to 64GB of DDR5 memory and up to 2TB of solid state drive (SSD) storage. Other features include Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro Wi-Fi 6E (we were expecting Wi-Fi 7 ), dual speakers with DTX X:Ultra, and a bunch of ports—1s Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, microSD card reader, 3.5mm combo jack, and RJ-45.





For cooling, Acer is touting its 5th gen AeroBlade 3D fan and liquid metal thermal grease to keep temps in check.





The Predator Helios Neo 16S AI will be available in the third quarter. Pricing has yet to be determined.

Acer Nitro V 16 AI And Nitro V 16S AI









Acer also unveiled a couple of Nitro V gaming laptops, the Nitro V 16 AI (ANV16-I51) and the Nitro V 16S AI (ANV165-I51). Both of these are 16-inch models with a 1920x1200 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio), 180Hz refresh rate, and 100% coverage of the sRGB color space, and both have a MUX switch.





The similarities don't end with the display. Both models feature up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 355 processor paired with up to a GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, along with up to 32GB of DDR5 memory and up to 2TB of SSD storage.





Connectivity options are similar as well: Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 1x Thunderbolt 4 (with DisplayPort 3.0 on the Nitro V 16 AI and power delivery on the Nitro V 16S AI), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (with charging support), 2x USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm combo jack, RJ-45, and a Kinsington lock slot.





The main difference is the size—the Nitro V 16S AI is a thinner laptop measuring around 10.3-17.9mm, versus around 11.37-19.9mm on the Nitro V 16 AI.





Acer hasn't settled on price points for its Nitro laptops either, though it did say the Nitro V 16 AI will be available in the second quarter, followed by the Nitro V 16S AI in the third quarter.

Acer Refreshes Aspire And Swift Laptops Too









Outside of the realm of gaming, Acer also updated its Aspire and Swift laptop families with Intel's latest silicon, too. The are two main models in the Aspire line, including the 14-inch Aspire 14 AI and 16-inch Aspire 16 AI. Both feature a 1920x1200 resolution (16:10 aspect ratio), 120Hz refresh rate, touch and non-touch options, and an OLED option.





These can be configured with up to a Core Ultra 9 386H processor, so even through they're not built for gaming, they pack some impressive horsepower on the CPU side. However, there are no discrete GPU options.





Elsewhere you're looking at up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 2GB of SSD storage, two USB-C ports (supporting Thunderbolt 4), two USB-A ports, HDMI 2.1, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For wireless connectivity, both have Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 (or above).





"Designed with user style, comfort, and flexibility in mind, all models impress with their thin-and-light chassis, large touchpads for effortless navigation, and a full-flat 180-degree hinge that lets the devices lie completely flat – ideal for collaboration and sharing. The refined designs balance portability and durability, making it a suitable option for mobile students and young professionals," Acer says.





The Aspire 16 AI will debut to retail first in the second quarter, followed by the more compact Aspire 14 AI in the third quarter. No word yet on pricing.





Meanwhile, Acer is rolling out a whole bunch of Swift AI Copilot+ PCs—to many to cover in detail here without making your eyes spin. From a high-level overview, however, these come in 14-inch and 16-inch form factors with optional OLED displays, and are powered by up to an Intel Core Ultra X9 388H processor with integrated Arc B390 graphics.





All of the models get up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and up to 1TB of SSD storage, and these bump up the wireless connectivity to the latest Wi-Fi 7 protocol.





Depending on the specific model, the refresh Swift laptops will release in the first and second quarter of this year.