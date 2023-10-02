Acer Launches Budget-Friendly Chromebook Plus Laptops For Families And Students
Acer is releasing a couple of Chromebook laptops priced for families and student that take advantage of Google's new Chromebook Plus program.
As part of Google's latest Chromebook Plus initiative, Acer is announcing the Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-3H/T) and 515 (CB515-2H/T), promising hardware that will allow users to leverage new ChromeOS features including near-system wide AI-abilities and Adobe Photoshop for the web, among others. Thankfully, budget and performance aren't mutually exclusive with these new devices, either.
Beginning with the Chromebook Plus 515, it will be powered by 12th- or 13th-gen Intel processors, and large 15.6 full HD IPS display, up to 16GB RAM and 256GB flash storage. For those preferring AMD chipsets, Acer also has the Chromebook Plus 514 that runs on Ryzen 7000-series processors. The screen will be a smaller but denser 14-inch 1920x1200 WUXGA IPS, with up to 16GB RAM/512GB PCIe SSD storage.
Both models will offer WiFI 6E support, up to 12-hours of battery life, and 1080p webcam featuring noise reduction and privacy shutters. Port selection includes two USB-C, one USB-A 3.2, one HDMI, and 3.5mm audio port.
Google's Chromebook Plus initiative is a new category of Chromebook laptops that opens up additional ChromeOS abilities to user as long as they meet specific hardware criteria. Chromebook Plus-certified products enjoy more powerful video conferencing customization such as lighting and noise-cancellation controls, plus enhanced Google Photos editing features that include Magic Eraser.
Another highlight is the ability to tap into Adobe Photoshop for the web's AI-editing abilities, particularly the amazingly capable Firefly tool with its image generation prowess. Google also promises a free AI-powered writing assistant accessible via a right click, custom generated wallpapers, etc.
Both models will be available beginning this month with the 515 starting at $400, while the 514 will start at $450. Who says budget and performance can't go together?