Acer Gaming PCs Are Up To $300 Off During Intel Gamer Days Deals Event

by Paul LillyTuesday, August 27, 2024, 11:51 AM EDT
Acer Predator Triton Neo gaming laptop on a blue background.
Intel Gamer Days is officially underway with weeks of deep discounts on gaming PCs, including both desktops and laptops. Several of Intel's hardware partners are on board with the event. Among them is Acer, which is serving up a bunch of deals on its Predator and Nitro systems, several of which we've rounded up below. Here are some of the highlights.

Pictured above is Acer's Predator Triton Neo 16 laptop, which is marked down to $1,599.99 at Amazon (save $300). That's a 16% discount, and just as importantly, it's the first time we've seen this configuration on sale (so it's selling for an all-time low).

This is a high-powered config that's equipped with a 16-inch IPS display touting a 3200x2000 resolution (WQXGA+) and fast 165Hz refresh rate. Key specs include a Core Ultra 9 185H processor (16C/22T, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB L3 cache) based on Meteor Lake, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of LPDDR5X system memory, and chunk 1TB solid state drive (SSD).

It's an all-around burly config for the money, and one that's a solid option for both gaming and content creation.

Back view of an Acer Predator Helios Neo 18 laptop on a gray gradient background.

Want to go bigger? In that case, you can score Acer's Predator Helios Neo 18 gaming laptop for $1,699 at Amazon (save $300). That's around the same percentage discount (15%, in this case) and likewise, it's another all-time low price.

This one rocks an 18-inch IPS display with a 2560x1600 resolution (WQXGA), an even faster 240Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support to keep the action smooth.

It's powered by an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor (24C/32T, up to 5.8GHz, 36MB of L3 cache), along with a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Other notable amenities include Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, an RGB-backlit keyboard, AI-assisted noise reduction, and a 90Wh battery that Acer claims is good for up to 6 hours (though if you're gaming, let's be real, you'll want to stay nearby a wall outlet).

Here are some more notable deals...

Closeup of a person playing games on an Acer desktop.
Some of the bargains are available at Best Buy, though most of the deals listed come from Amazon—you can hit up Acer's Game Days page on Amazon for a list of everything that's discounted right now, which also includes gaming gear (keyboards, headsets, and so forth).
