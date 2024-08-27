Acer Gaming PCs Are Up To $300 Off During Intel Gamer Days Deals Event





Intel Gamer Days is officially underway with weeks of deep discounts on gaming PCs, including both desktops and laptops. Several of Intel's hardware partners are on board with the event. Among them is Acer, which is serving up a bunch of deals on its Predator and Nitro systems, several of which we've rounded up below. Here are some of the highlights.





Acer's Predator Triton Neo 16 laptop, which is marked down to $1,599.99 at Amazon (save $300). That's a 16% discount, and just as importantly, it's the first time we've seen this configuration on sale (so it's selling for an all-time low). Pictured above is, which is marked down to. That's a 16% discount, and just as importantly, it's the first time we've seen this configuration on sale (so it's selling for an all-time low).





This is a high-powered config that's equipped with a 16-inch IPS display touting a 3200x2000 resolution (WQXGA+) and fast 165Hz refresh rate. Key specs include a Core Ultra 9 185H processor (16C/22T, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB L3 cache) based on Meteor Lake, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of LPDDR5X system memory, and chunk 1TB solid state drive (SSD).





It's an all-around burly config for the money, and one that's a solid option for both gaming and content creation.













Acer's Predator Helios Neo 18 gaming laptop for $1,699 at Amazon (save $300). That's around the same percentage discount (15%, in this case) and likewise, it's another all-time low price. Want to go bigger? In that case, you can scorefor. That's around the same percentage discount (15%, in this case) and likewise, it's another all-time low price.





This one rocks an 18-inch IPS display with a 2560x1600 resolution (WQXGA), an even faster 240Hz refresh rate, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support to keep the action smooth.





It's powered by an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor (24C/32T, up to 5.8GHz, 36MB of L3 cache), along with a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 memory, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Other notable amenities include Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, an RGB-backlit keyboard, AI-assisted noise reduction, and a 90Wh battery that Acer claims is good for up to 6 hours (though if you're gaming, let's be real, you'll want to stay nearby a wall outlet).





Here are some more notable deals...







