Acer Desktop Gaming PC With A GeForce RTX 5060 Breaks Cover
According to known leaker on X, @momomo_us, a French site called EvoPC has posted some details on Acer's Nitro 50 desktop. The Acer Nitro 50 features an Intel Core i7-14700F processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The interesting component, though, is the GeForce RTX 5060, which has not yet been released (or even formally announced) by NVIDIA.
If the listing is accurate, it confirms the GeForce RTX 5060 will debut with 8GB of VRAM, a sum that NVIDIA has had to balance to keep the cost in check for this entry-level discrete graphics card.
NVIDIA has plenty of competition from the likes of AMD in this price segment, which hits well below the flagship space where NVIDIA dominates exclusively. There are no AMD (or Intel) GPUs to compete with the GeForce RTX 5090, for example, but AMD plans to stay in the entry to mid-range segment where the majority of gamers hang out. AMD's freshly released Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT both generally pleased gamers in the US with more availability than similar NVIDIA releases at launch, though they're not immune to stock shortages and high partner pricing
At the RTX 5060's expected $299 price point (if leaks are accurate), competition will be even more fierce in the mainstream segment. Historically the RTX xx60 series has been a big seller, such as the RTX 3060. Even the less popular RTX 4060 did relatively well. AMD's RX 7600 family of GPUs also did well, and often undercut the comparable NVIDIA product in pricing.
The RTX 5060 desktops like the one at the EvoPCs French retailer should bring more availability and Blackwell upgrades to more gamers since it will have a lower price point as well.