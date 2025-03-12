CATEGORIES
home News

Acer Desktop Gaming PC With A GeForce RTX 5060 Breaks Cover

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, March 12, 2025, 11:00 AM EDT
nitro 50
The graphics card launches in 2025 have thus far been a roller coaster ride, with pricing and availability issues across the board. The next likely actor to enter the stage of this drama will be NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5060 family of GPUs. Likewise, we can expect prebuilt desktop variants to follow in quick succession, such as those from Acer. 

According to known leaker on X, @momomo_us, a French site called EvoPC has posted some details on Acer's Nitro 50 desktop. The Acer Nitro 50 features an Intel Core i7-14700F processor, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The interesting component, though, is the GeForce RTX 5060, which has not yet been released (or even formally announced) by NVIDIA. 

If the listing is accurate, it confirms the GeForce RTX 5060 will debut with 8GB of VRAM, a sum that NVIDIA has had to balance to keep the cost in check for this entry-level discrete graphics card. 
asus x

We're likely to soon see the GeForce RTX 5060, along with its burlier sibling, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti . The RTX 5060 Ti has been rumored to come in both 8GB and 16GB VRAM variants. This would be unsurprising, as NVIDIA released the RTX 4060 Ti with the same variations for the last generation. 

NVIDIA has plenty of competition from the likes of AMD in this price segment, which hits well below the flagship space where NVIDIA dominates exclusively. There are no AMD (or Intel) GPUs to compete with the GeForce RTX 5090, for example, but AMD plans to stay in the entry to mid-range segment where the majority of gamers hang out. AMD's freshly released Radeon RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT both generally pleased gamers in the US with more availability than similar NVIDIA releases at launch, though they're not immune to stock shortages and high partner pricing

At the RTX 5060's expected $299 price point (if leaks are accurate), competition will be even more fierce in the mainstream segment. Historically the RTX xx60 series has been a big seller, such as the RTX 3060. Even the less popular RTX 4060 did relatively well. AMD's RX 7600 family of GPUs also did well, and often undercut the comparable NVIDIA product in pricing. 

The RTX 5060 desktops like the one at the EvoPCs French retailer should bring more availability and Blackwell upgrades to more gamers since it will have a lower price point as well. 
Tags:  Nvidia, Acer, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx 5060
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment