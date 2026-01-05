Acer Debuts Vivid Gaming Monitors At CES Plus A 240Hz Projector





Acer Gaming Monitors Up To 5K Or 1000Hz At CES 2026

Acer Predator XB273U F6 IPS Monitor: Pure Performance 1000Hz at 720p or Hyper-Smooth 500Hz at 1440p





Resolution : 2560x1440 (1440p QHD) or 720p (720p HD)

: 2560x1440 (1440p QHD) or 720p (720p HD) Refresh Rate : 500Hz @ 1440p or up to 1000Hz @ 720p, with AMD FreeSync Premium Support

: 500Hz @ 1440p or up to 1000Hz @ 720p, with AMD FreeSync Premium Support Panel Type : IPS, rated for 95% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage

: IPS, rated for 95% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage Brightness : 350 nits (SDR)

: 350 nits (SDR) Pricing: $799.99

Acer Predator X34 F3 QD-OLED Monitor: Curved 32-Inch 360 Hz Beauty In Ultrawide





Resolution : 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p QHD)

: 3440x1440 (Ultrawide 1440p QHD) Refresh Rate : 360Hz with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Support

: 360Hz with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro Support Panel Type : QD-OLED, rated for 99% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage

: QD-OLED, rated for 99% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage Brightness : 350 nits (SDR), 500 nits (HDR)

: 350 nits (SDR), 500 nits (HDR) Pricing: $1119.99

Nitro XV270X P IPS Monitor: 5K At 165Hz Or 1440p At 330Hz For High-Res Beasts





Resolution : 5210x2880 (5K Ultra HD) or 1440p (1440p QHD)

: 5210x2880 (5K Ultra HD) or 1440p (1440p QHD) Refresh Rate : 165Hz @ 5K or up to 330Hz @ 1440p, with AMD FreeSync Premium Support

: 165Hz @ 5K or up to 330Hz @ 1440p, with AMD FreeSync Premium Support Panel Type : IPS, rated for 95% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage

: IPS, rated for 95% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage Brightness : 350 nits (SDR), 400 nits (HDR)

: 350 nits (SDR), 400 nits (HDR) Pricing: $799.99

Acer To Release ProDesigner PE320QX 31.5-Inch Design Monitor With 6K Resolution





Resolution : 6016x 384 (6K Ultra HD)

: 6016x 384 (6K Ultra HD) Refresh Rate : 60Hz

: 60Hz Panel Type : IPS, rated for 98% DCI-P3/99% Adobe RGB wide color gamut coverage

: IPS, rated for 98% DCI-P3/99% Adobe RGB wide color gamut coverage Brightness : 400 nits (SDR), 600 nits (HDR)

: 400 nits (SDR), 600 nits (HDR) Pricing: $1499.99

Acer Vero HL1820 4K RGB Laser Projector Does HDR and 240Hz At 1080p









Resolution : 3840x2160 (2160p 4K) or 1080p (1080p True HD)

: 3840x2160 (2160p 4K) or 1080p (1080p True HD) Refresh Rate : 60Hz @ 4K or up to 240Hz @ 1080p, with AMD FreeSync Premium Support

: 60Hz @ 4K or up to 240Hz @ 1080p, with AMD FreeSync Premium Support Panel Type : RGB Laser Projector

: RGB Laser Projector Brightness : 5500 RGB Laser Lumens, 2000 ANSI Lumens, or 1600 ANSI Lumens in ECO mode

: 5500 RGB Laser Lumens, 2000 ANSI Lumens, or 1600 ANSI Lumens in ECO mode Pricing: Unknown

Acer is pulling up to CES 2026 with a surprisingly versatile range of displays, including an impressive laser RGB projector that can pull double duty as a 4K HDR home cinema projector (with an impressive 106% of BT.2020 wide color gamut coverage) or a 1080p 240Hz gaming beast. The increasing trend of displays allowing you to prioritize resolution or refresh rate is sure to prove useful to a wide range of consumers, and it's become increasingly common in ultra-high refresh rate monitors.Let's talk specifications, impressions, and most importantly—pricing and release date on all of these Acer displays. All below are slated for a Q3 2026 United States launch, except the projector.Acer's entry into the 1000Hz refresh monitor race has reasonable pricing, but isn't anything new to the market. The previously-announced monitor is mainly at CES 2026 for the sake of comparison with Acer's other displays, but there's a reason these have such high appeal. For games that don't rely on analyzing subpixel detail at long distances, halving resolution in favor of increased smoothness, these monitors make sense—and it's a clean 2x integer scale between 720p and 1440p as well, which should prevent blur introduced by the display.One of Acer's meatiest offers for gamers is also one of its higher-end kits, but as an impressive Ultrawide 360Hz quantum dot OLED, we suppose the price point makes sense. While OLED doesn't quite get as bright as IPS and mini-LED displays, 500 nit HDR performance is still very strong with OLED's near-infinite contrast—and with full ultrawide support, the monitor is clearly prioritizing gamers' immersion first. It's expensive, but that's a lot of items at CES and high-end gear in general. For players who don't want to tradeoff resolution for refresh rate on a display level, this is an incredibly well-balanced option with an arguably-ideal form factor for gaming and cinema alike.Another fairly strong Acer gaming monitor offer is actually, of all things, a 5K Nitro gaming monitor. But the Acer Nitro XV270X P does come with a key caveat—the need to stop to 1440p in order to reach 330Hz. A 160Hz refresh rate at 5K is still nothing to sneeze at, though, especially not with an IPS panel boasting this degree of color gamut coverage. The price is killer, too, providing an ideal alternative to the Acer Predator XB273U F6.Acer's most expensive new monitor is also the one most explicitly targeting the professional market—we're looking at a whopping 6K resolution on this beast, with industry-leading DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color gamut coverage. The HDR isn't half bad, either, reaching 600 nits and thus the level at which HDR actually becomes useful (sorry not sorry, DisplayHDR 400 monitors). For pros wanting a display for HDR color grading or high-resolution content, the Acer ProDesigner PE320QX is a strong contender.Last but absolutely not least is Acer's Vero HL1820 4K RGB Laser Projector, which looks to be a hyper-versatile projector for gamers and cinemaphiles alike. Sadly, the pricing on this specific unit isn't currently known—and it's likely to demand a suitably high-end premium, as both gaming-grade and 4K projectors do not come cheap. But with a promise of 4.2 milliseconds latency for 1080p 240Hz gaming and an uncompromising image at 4K. Those looking to build an authentic home theater that could double as a truly beastly single or multi-player gaming room should keep an eye on this one.