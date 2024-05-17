CATEGORIES
home News

A Rumored PlayStation Portable Device Is Coming And It Runs PS4 Games

by Alan VelascoFriday, May 17, 2024, 02:44 PM EDT
playstation handheld hero
A rumor about a possible new gaming handheld from Sony is making some waves on the ResetEra gaming forum. The source of the rumor is Russian journalist Anton Logvinov, whose post was found by ResetEra user Iroshino and later translated by user DieH@rd. According to Logvinov, Sony has plans to release a new handheld device that seems tailor made for PlayStation 4 titles.

While the source of this leak might seem suspect, Logvinov is known for previously leaking that Sony was going to be releasing first-party titles on PC. Lognivov sais that “I can confirm that Sony is preparing a new PSP for release, but damn - there are only PS4 games in the launch lineup, which are generally available on PC, and therefore on SteamDeck. Retail chains, by the way, are quite sceptical. Either Sony is doing something completely, or they are still keeping secrets from their partners."

playstation handheld body

It's important to note that Logvinov appears to only be discussing the launch lineup, so it could be that Sony will not be restricting the device to only being able to run PlayStation 4 software. However, a lot of the users of the ResetEra forum are taking it at face value that the device will in fact have that limitation.

Sony currently has a handheld device, the PlayStation Portal, although its only purpose is streaming games from a user’s PlayStation 5 and costs $199. If a thin client such as the PlayStation Portal is already hitting this price point, what might a device with more powerful hardware and additional features cost?

Whether or note a handheld locked down to Sony’s ecosystem that costs as much, if not more, than a Steam Deck would be succesful remains to be seen. However, with the PlayStation Portal, Sony is showing that it doesn’t mind having niche hardware devices in its ecosystem. Would you be excited for a new Sony handheld? Let us know in the comments below.
Tags:  Sony, PlayStation, handheld-console
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment