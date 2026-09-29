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A New PS5 Jailbreak Is Here, But Think Twice If You Want To Play GTA 6

by Chris HarperTuesday, September 29, 2026, 01:46 PM EDT
Jason, held up in front of a fence in Grand Theft Auto VI.
Jason, held up in front of a fence in Grand Theft Auto VI. Image: Rockstar Games

Earlier this year, we wrote about hackers successfully uncovering the BootROM keys for the PlayStation 5, which sparked a wave of fresh PS5 console modding and emulation efforts. Today, those efforts culminated in the release of a new exploit chain for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro consoles running on any system firmware between version 7.00 and 13.60. This exploit chain, dubbed PS5 Relapse, starts with an hole in the PS5's built-in web browser that elevates to a kernel exploit for read and write access. With that access, users can load ELF files, homebrew software, and other things, including PS5 Linux.

While the release of PS5 Relapse is great news for prospective console modders, it is not without risk. Be wary that usage of PS5 Relapse or other exploits can result in both permanent user account and hardware ID bans from Sony's PlayStation services. This can put access to your games, especially digital-only titles like Grand Theft Auto VI not released in time for system firmware version 13.60, at risk.

But as long as you're cognizant of that risks and don't have a hot date with Grand Theft Auto VI planned at launch, you can choose to run the PS5 Relapse exploit. But be wary that if you want the best of both worlds (Grand Theft Auto VI and a hacked PlayStation 5 console,) you'll likely be waiting for at least another few months. Jailbreaking solutions like PS5 Relapse require outdated system firmware, but making Grand Theft Auto VI playable without fear of getting your console flagged for a ban will require a newer jailbreak than this one.
Tags:  Sony, jailbreaking, playstation 5, playstation 5 pro, console gaming
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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