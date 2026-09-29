A New PS5 Jailbreak Is Here, But Think Twice If You Want To Play GTA 6
While the release of PS5 Relapse is great news for prospective console modders, it is not without risk. Be wary that usage of PS5 Relapse or other exploits can result in both permanent user account and hardware ID bans from Sony's PlayStation services. This can put access to your games, especially digital-only titles like Grand Theft Auto VI not released in time for system firmware version 13.60, at risk.
But as long as you're cognizant of that risks and don't have a hot date with Grand Theft Auto VI planned at launch, you can choose to run the PS5 Relapse exploit. But be wary that if you want the best of both worlds (Grand Theft Auto VI and a hacked PlayStation 5 console,) you'll likely be waiting for at least another few months. Jailbreaking solutions like PS5 Relapse require outdated system firmware, but making Grand Theft Auto VI playable without fear of getting your console flagged for a ban will require a newer jailbreak than this one.
The PS5 scene just got another major breakthrough.— Techjunkie Aman (@Techjunkie_Aman) September 29, 2026
PS5 Relapse is a new exploit chain supporting firmware 7.00 through 13.60.
It combines a browser-based WebKit exploit with a kernel exploit to gain kernel read/write access.
What it brings:
• Firmware 7.00–13.60 support
•… pic.twitter.com/BRuRMcYOnI