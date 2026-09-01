A Hidden Secret Found Inside Mars Is More Proof The Red Planet Isn't Dead

Scientist find that the interior of Mars' Southern Hemisphere is hotter than the north - Image: NASA/Theophilus Britt Griswold

Since drilling is out of the question, the research team utilized a technique known as tidal tomography. By analyzing decades of archival tracking data from three NASA spacecraft (Mars Global Surveyor, Mars Odyssey , and Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter), the scientists measured tiny, subtle fluctuations in orbital velocity caused by Mars's gravitational field. As the planet moves through its eccentric, tilted orbit around the Sun, the star's gravity flexes the planet in seasonal patterns. Tidal tomography mapped these gravitational shifts over time to reconstruct an inferred model of the interior temperature structure.





Tidal tomography of the Martian mantle - Image: Nature (2026)



This heat anomaly does tie together several lingering Martian enigmas. Astronomers have long puzzled over the so-called Martian dichotomy, whereby the southern hemisphere is covered in ancient, heavily cratered highlands with a thick crust, while the north features smooth, low-lying plains with a significantly thinner crust.





The trapped thermal energy in the south aligns with seismic observations from NASA's retired InSight lander , which recorded seismic waves dissipating far more rapidly through the southern interior. Additionally, the temperature explains localized magnetic remnants in southern iron-bearing minerals, suggesting a warm mantle once drove intense magnetic and volcanic activity.