A GeForce RTX 3050 With 6GB Of VRAM Lands At Retail, Fanless Model Coming Too
With the new year upon us, gamers are highly anticipating several new GPU releases such as NVIDIA's GeForce RTX Super refresh slated to be coming soon (perhaps at CES next week). Keen not to ignore the entry-level offerings, there may also be new GeForce RTX 3050 6GB GPUs on the way to balance out the market.
Three Palit GeForce RTX 3050 cards purportedly with 6GB of VRAM have been spotted on a Russian retail website. The GeForce RTX 3050 6GB Kalm X (NE63050018JE-1070H), GeForce RTX 3050 Storm X (NE63050018JE-1070F), and an overclocked GeForce RTX 3050 Storm X OC (NE63050S18JE-1070F). The existing GeForce RTX 3050 comes with 8GB of VRAM, so we'd expect some kind of price drop for gamers to be content with 6GB.
