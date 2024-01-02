CATEGORIES
home News

A GeForce RTX 3050 With 6GB Of VRAM Lands At Retail, Fanless Model Coming Too

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, January 02, 2024, 11:44 AM EDT
Palit GeForce RTX 3050 6GB graphics card with a single fan, on a gray gradient background.
With the new year upon us, gamers are highly anticipating several new GPU releases such as NVIDIA's GeForce RTX Super refresh slated to be coming soon (perhaps at CES next week). Keen not to ignore the entry-level offerings, there may also be new GeForce RTX 3050 6GB GPUs on the way to balance out the market. 

Three Palit GeForce RTX 3050 cards purportedly with 6GB of VRAM have been spotted on a Russian retail website. The GeForce RTX 3050 6GB Kalm X (NE63050018JE-1070H), GeForce RTX 3050 Storm X (NE63050018JE-1070F), and an overclocked GeForce RTX 3050 Storm X OC (NE63050S18JE-1070F). The existing GeForce RTX 3050 comes with 8GB of VRAM, so we'd expect some kind of price drop for gamers to be content with 6GB.

Product listing for a Palit GeForce RTX 3050 with 6GB of VRAM.
Source: Citilink.ru (spotted by VideoCardz)

While overclocked models make more sense on higher-end GPUs, here it is used to differentiate the models by some minor changes. The GeForce RTX 3050 Storm X OC gets a 1,024 MHz base clock and boosts to 1,777 MHz. Of interest to note is that all three of these GPUs are not using the full x16 PCIe lane connector found on most other GPUs. Instead, they are limited to only 8 PCIe lanes at Gen 4.0  speeds, which is likely fine for the performance offered. 

The existing GeForce RTX 3050 with 8GB of VRAM has a 128-bit memory bus, which is likely to be cut down to a narrower 96-bit memory bus on these 6GB variants. This may also bring in a slightly lower TDP for its power draw, which is currently unconfirmed. A lower heat output would make sense for the fanless Palit GeForce RTX 3050 Kalm X that has also appeared, with passive cooling in place of any active fans. 

radeon

While gamers often obsess about competition between the GPU brands in the mid and especially high-end range, this entry-level sector is also vital due to being more budget friendly (and therefore accessible to a wider audience). AMD's Radeon GPUs have been putting a lot of pressure on NVIDIA in this segment of the market. While models such as AMD's Radeon RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT are competitive with NVIDIA's latest offerings, they help to put pressure on lowering prices for products such as the GeForce RTX 3050. 

Intel has been blazing a trail recently as well, with its various GPUs such as the Intel Arc A750 getting significant driver updates to make it more compelling. With VRAM being a key factor, even for budget-minded gamers, 6GB variants from NVIDIA are likely to remain less popular and have particular use cases that account for lower pricing and power draw. 
Tags:  Palit, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce rtx 3050 6gb
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment