AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT Breaks Cover In Regulator Filing, Non-XT 7700 And 7800 GPUs Too

The potential Radeon 7700 and 7800 additions make a lot of sense to combat the NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce Super fresh. While those NVIDIA GPUs will be priced in the premium GPU sector, the GeForce RTX 4070 Super is aimed squarely at the existing AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT. This will likely mean that the current GeForce RTX 4070 may see some price reductions if it stays in the market, making its way down closer to the RX 7800 XT.



The Radeon RX 7700 and RX 7800 have not had their specifications announced or leaked yet, but they should be competitive with at least the GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti, and RTX 4070. There is also no indication yet of a higher-end Radeon RX product to compete with the likes of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super and GeForce RTX 4080 Super, potentially slated to be announced at CES 2024.