AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT Breaks Cover In Regulator Filing, Non-XT 7700 And 7800 GPUs Too
While exciting news of upcoming game releases such as GTA 6 always get gamers hyped up, new GPU rumors have a similar effect (games and GPUs make great bedfellows, after all). To that end, AMD is not one to rest on its laurels, constantly nipping at the heels of its rival NVIDIA. While we await the release of the more expensive GeForce RTX Super cards from Team Green, AMD is planning to make some noise as well.
A new regulatory filing with the Eurasian Economic Commission (ECC) indicates that AMD plans to potentially launch the Radeon RX 7600 XT, Radeon RX 7700, and the Radeon RX 7800. While these could be speculative and never happen, they do make reasonable sense in AMD's lineup.
