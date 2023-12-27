CATEGORIES
home News

AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT Breaks Cover In Regulator Filing, Non-XT 7700 And 7800 GPUs Too

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, December 27, 2023, 09:49 AM EDT
amd
While exciting news of upcoming game releases such as GTA 6 always get gamers hyped up, new GPU rumors have a similar effect (games and GPUs make great bedfellows, after all). To that end, AMD is not one to rest on its laurels, constantly nipping at the heels of its rival NVIDIA. While we await the release of the more expensive GeForce RTX Super cards from Team Green,  AMD is planning to make some noise as well. 

A new regulatory filing with the Eurasian Economic Commission (ECC) indicates that AMD plans to potentially launch the Radeon RX 7600 XT, Radeon RX 7700, and the Radeon RX 7800. While these could be speculative and never happen, they do make reasonable sense in AMD's lineup. 

regulatory
Eurasian Economic Commission Regulatory Filing information

The popular Radeon RX 6600 XT impressed with its excellent price to performance, and at a time when GPU prices were on the rise. While the Radeon 7600 has not made the same splash in the crowded GPU marketplace of today, the Radeon 7600 XT nevertheless holds a lot of promise. Competing GPUs such as NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti have not been as popular this generation, due to lackluster generational improvements. 

While NVIDIA holds a lead in ray tracing performance, especially coupled with its DLSS 3 technology, AMD has an ace up its sleeve. Often bringing strong rasterized performance for the price, AMD's Radeon GPUs such as the RX 7600 XT can punch above their weight. AMD also has a gamut of technologies such as FSR 2, FSR 3, and Radeon Boost to maximize performance. 

7600

The potential Radeon 7700 and 7800 additions make a lot of sense to combat the NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce Super fresh. While those NVIDIA GPUs will be priced in the premium GPU sector, the GeForce RTX 4070 Super is aimed squarely at the existing AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT. This will likely mean that the current GeForce RTX 4070 may see some price reductions if it stays in the market, making its way down closer to the RX 7800 XT. 

The Radeon RX 7700 and RX 7800 have not had their specifications announced or leaked yet, but they should be competitive with at least the GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti, and RTX 4070. There is also no indication yet of a higher-end Radeon RX product to compete with the likes of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super and GeForce RTX 4080 Super, potentially slated to be announced at CES 2024. 
Tags:  AMD, (nasdaq:amd), radeon rx 7600 xt, radeon rx 7700, radeon rx 7800
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment