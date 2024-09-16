8BitDo Mod Kit Makes OG GameCube Controllers Wireless For Gaming On Android And Switch
The new 8BitDo mod kit will turn the Gamecube controller into a more durable wireless controller with a rechargeable battery. It replaces some of the most wear-prone components, and best of all, the kit doesn't require any soldering. If you can splice some wires, you can mod your original controller to make it compatible with modern devices like Android phones and the Nintendo Switch without wires.
In addition to the $26 mod kit, you'll need an original Gamecube controller—or at least most of one. The kit comes with a new PCB and integrated battery, period-accurate thumbsticks with Hall effect sensors, and a few bits of wire to connect everything. The kit does not require the old PCB and thumbsticks, but the you have to salvage and reattach the controller's unusually large vibration motor. Attaching this component to the new PCB is probably going to be the most complicated part of the mod.
Introducing the 8BitDo Mod Kit for Original NGC Controller. Easily modify your original wired NGC controller into a Bluetooth controller, bring wireless compatibility with Switch and Android. Including Hall Effect joysticks and the Trigger Pack.— 8BitDo (@8BitDo) September 14, 2024
Pre-oder on eShop now:… pic.twitter.com/oeEUq4WRlP
There are some adapters on the market that can wirelessly connect the wired Gamecube controller to a modern device—8BitDo even makes one of its own. However, this mod makes the controller a standalone wireless controller for greater portability and simplicity. If you've got a beloved Gamecube controller laying around, this $26 mod could make a good project. And you'll still be able to use the controller with the OG Gamecube with the 8BitDo Retro Receiver. However, that's another $26 on top of the mod kit.