Nintendo Switch 2 Wishlist: Top 5 Upgrades That Would Make It A Repeat Hit
There are at least five upgrades that the Switch 2 should have that will certainly bring it to smash hit status. While Nintendo has indeed shown us the console, we aren't privy to all of the details and specifications of what the console has to offer. The first public playing event will take place in early April, so there is still room for constructing an upgrade wishlist.
#1 The New Joy-Cons Need To Be A Big Upgrade
This could hopefully mean that the new Jon-Cons will feature Hall effect or TMR sensors, which are much less likely to get stick drift than traditional potentiometer products. While most consumers buying a Switch 2 may never have heard of Hall effects, their wallets surely feel it when their kids' Joy-Cons get stick drift on the existing units.
It could also mean that these new Joy-Cons have some type of "mouse-like" utility, to be used to browsing the system or even some games that rely on a PC mouse interface. This type of upgrade could mean a wider variety of third party games on the Switch 2 will be more playable. It can also mean that Nintendo can think of ingenious ways to use the new devices in unexpected ways, something it has traditionally done with past hardware.
#2 Improve The Build Quality
The Joy-Con connections were also flimsy and often failed, leading to connection issues when not properly slotted in. Nintendo revealed in its trailer that the Switch 2 has some type of magnetic Joy-Con mounting system, which looks like the answer. We'd like to see it high-quality and robust, however, able to deal with the constant use.
#3 Backwards Compatibility With *More Enhancements*
Games such as Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom are masterfully done and run on the original Switch well-enough. There is a lot of room for improvement and to minimize stuttering frame drops, however, and the new Switch 2 hardware should hopefully address these older titles with boosts.
#4 Upscaling For All Aames
We expect new Switch 2 titles to be optimized of course, but it will be great to see older titles also have benefits.
#5 Exclusive Games And Franchise Sequels
With some new type of 3D Mario game, it could bring some significant franchises to the table. Zelda is likely one of the biggest titles that could benefit from a system upgrade, too. The open world of its impressive world would look and perform like never before on a Switch 2 console. This will give the many owners of the Switch a reason to upgrade, too.
Oh, Nintendo - we love Mario and Zelda, but how about a brand new game or franchise once in a while, too? (something, something, Astrobot...)