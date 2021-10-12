CATEGORIES
home News
by Zak KillianTuesday, October 12, 2021, 03:29 PM EDT

8BitDo Intros Stylish Xbox Media Remotes For Short Money

8bitdo xbox remotes topimage
Because of real-life responsibilities and the fatigue they can pile up, some folks just wanna spend their leisure time vegging out instead of mashing buttons, and that's completely understandable. In fact, we'd reckon that there are a whole lot of game consoles out there that spend more time 'playing' streaming services like Netflix and YouTube than they do running games.

If you have an Xbox system from the current or previous generation—that's the Xbox Series S and Series X, or the Xbox One, Xbox One S, and Xbox One X—that plays videos more than it plays games, then you should check out 8Bitdo's new Xbox Media Remotes. They come in "Long" and "Short" varieties, and won't cost you much: $25 for the long version, and just $20 for the short version.

The main difference in the two (besides that the long one is black and the short one is white) is that the long version includes a numeric keypad along with handy buttons for closed captioning, picture-in-picture, and what appears to be an aspect ratio button although it's not quite clear. We've reached out to 8Bitdo for clarification and will update this post if we get a reply.

8Bitdo Xbox Remotes

As for why you'd actually want one of these, they provide one-handed control for your Xbox console. You won't be playing any games with one, but they include a number of buttons that the Xbox game controllers don't, like media controls and volume controls. (Make sure you have HDMI-CEC configured on your TV for volume control to work.) There's even channel up and down buttons, if you're still using an OG-model Xbox One for TV.

Microsoft actually used to sell a media remote for the Xbox One consoles, but dropped it after a couple of years, perhaps after intense criticism from the gaming community for what seemed to be a focus on traditional visual media rather than games within the Xbox brand. Likely for the same reasons, the Xbox Series consoles never had a remote at all. These one-handed controllers are officially-licensed, and they use infrared, which means they don't need pairing—make sure you point them at the Xbox, though.

Tags:  Xbox, xbox one, 8bitdo, xbox series

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment