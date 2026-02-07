8 Top Super Bowl TV Picks: Quality QLED & Mini LED Models That Won’t Break The Bank





You're here for our Super Bowl TV picks, but do you want to know my favorite Super Bowl pick of all time? It's when Malcolm Butler intercepted a goalline pass in Super Bowl XLIX to secure the victory for the New England Patriots. Now more than a decade later, the Seahawks are getting a rematch, and you can catch the big game on a new TV. The caveat is that not all of our selections will be delivered in time for Super Bowl LX. Even so, these are some solid deals.

Score A 65-Inch TCL QM5K QD-Mini LED TV For Just $449.99 (Save $450)

65-inch TCL QM5K QD-Mini LED Google TV that's on sale for $449.99 at Best Buy (save $450), provided you're willing to do a store pickup option. Your mileage will vary by location, but from my vantage point (in Northeast Tennessee), this model is in stock and ready for pickup today. Otherwise, delivery puts it in your home next week. One option that can be in your home in time for the big game is thethat's on sale for, provided you're willing to do a store pickup option. Your mileage will vary by location, but from my vantage point (in Northeast Tennessee), this model is in stock and ready for pickup today. Otherwise, delivery puts it in your home next week.





The QM5K is an entry-level model in TCL's mini LED series, but mini LED in and of itself is a premium feature compared to traditional LCD models. You also get quantum dot technology here, irly robust HDR support (Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG), and some gaming amenities. Notably, it only supports 60Hz gaming at 4K, but can speed up to 144Hz at 1440p and 1080p.





TCL opted for Google TV to power the TV's smart functions, and it comes with a backlit remote supporting voice input. Overall, this is a great option for $449.99, and if you're able to pick it up, you can have it in your home in time for the Super Bowl tomorrow.

Save $1,100 On Samsung's 65-Inch S84F OLED TV









65-inch Samsung S84F OLED TV that's on sale for $899.99 at Best Buy (save $1,100). Another option that can arrive in time for the Super Bowl (via store pickup) is thisthat's on sale for





Here again, we're looking at an entry-level SKU, but within the realm of OLED, making this a more premium option compared to traditional LCD. The S84F is powered by Samsung's NQ4 AI Gen2 processor. The OLED display (likely a WOLED, from what we can tell) is Pantone validated for accurate color and skin tons, it has a native 120Hz refresh rate, and supports HDR10+. You don't get Dolby Vision because Samsung has stubbornly refused to embrace the format, so that's something to consider.





Otherwise, it's a nice set of features for the money. For gaming, this is an AMD FreeSync Premium model. And for smart chores, it runs on Samsung's Tizen TV platform.





Here are our other top picks...