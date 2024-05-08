AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D With 2X 3D V-Cache Upgrade Spotted In The Wild

If you're mainly gaming, you're basically always going to want everything to run on the 3D V-Cache CCD. Wouldn't it be nice if AMD sold such a chip? For its part, AMD says that it doesn't sell a chip with that configuration as, apparently, the extra L3 cache somewhat negates the benefit of having such a big cache by increasing access latency.





Nevertheless, a user on Bilibili claims to have exactly such a CPU. In a short video titled "Unbelievable! My AMD CPU has 64MB more cache than it's supposed to" (spotted by HXL), the user "也许是P某" ("Maybe it's P") clearly shows both the Windows Task Manager as well as CPU-Z indicating that the processor is equipped with 192 MB of L3 cache . That would line up exactly with two Zen 4 CCDs, each sporting a 64MB 3D V-Cache die.









So, is that what we're looking at? Probably not, sadly. As well-known programmer and analyst InstLatX64 notes , there is a documented issue where checking the wrong CPUID location shows 192MB of L3 cache on 3D V-Cache-bearing Ryzen 9 CPUs. A patched Windows and updated CPU-Z shouldn't be showing these values, but it's possible that the user is using an older version of Windows 11 or possibly an older system firmware.





The 7800X3D ultimately gives the best game performance. From our review.