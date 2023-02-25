Alleged Ryzen 9 7950X3D Benchmark Leak Shows AMD’s 3D V-Cache CPU Besting Intel’s 13900K





The AMD faithful are surely elated, as this coming Tuesday marks the official release of AMD's Ryzen 9 7000X3D processors. That's the 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D and the 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X3D, both equipped with 64MB of 3D V-Cache on top of one of their eight-core CCDs. Those who bleed AMD red have probably already pre-ordered the new processors, but if you're on the fence, you'll want to see benchmarks, right?





Well, here's a few leaked benchmarks from a regular and reliable leaker with a tedious-to-type name, chi11eddog (@g01d3nm4ng0 on Twitter). Using a pre-release Ryzen 9 7950X3D, chi11eddog ran Cinebench R23's multi-core test as well as a small suite of gaming benchmarks. Helpfully, the leaker also includes benchmark data from the extant Ryzen 9 7950X as well as a Core i9-13900K in the game benchmarks.





Meanwhile the gaming results (below) are a whole bunch more data. The five games tested were Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 5, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Metro Exodus, and "Star Control," which we have to assume is Star Control: Origins. The leaker used a GeForce RTX 3090 card running the game at 1080p resolution, which is more-or-less standard practice to tease out differences in game performance between the CPUs.



