CATEGORIES
home News

This 4K Fire TV Slashed To Just $199 Is A Great Deal But You Have To Be Quick

by Paul LillyMonday, March 24, 2025, 11:21 AM EDT
Insignia Fire TV on a wall in a living room.
We live in some wild times, folks. Pricing on things like eggs and other staples are going through roof, and let's not even get started with the situation on current-generation graphics cards. However, if it's a new big (or semi-big) television you're after, pricing has never been better. Go figure! To wit, we recently highlighted a 65-inch OLED TV that dipped below $1,000 (among other OLED deals), and now we're calling attention to a sub-$200 (by a penny) 4K Fire TV.

Yes, you can get a 4K resolution TV at that price. It's the 55-inch Insignia F30 that's on sale for $199.99 at Best Buy (save $150), but only for today. That's because it's Best Buy's deal of the day, which it refreshes ever 24 hours. That said, we found Best Buy hawking it for $209.99 at Amazon as a marketplace seller, though a look at F30's price history on Amazon shows it's prone to frequent price spikes.

Naturally, the F30 isn't going to rival any of the OLED models we called attention to earlier this week. It's an entry-level LCD model that Insignia added to its product line in 2022. So yeah, this is not a premium model that will go toe-to-toe with higher end offerings on the market. But for $199.99, it's suitable as a budget TV, perhaps for the guest room, home office, for the kid's room.

What caught our attention is the 4K resolution. Oftentimes we see 1080p and even 720p in the $100 to $200 price range, so getting a 4K TV at this price point is a win. We also like that it's an Amazon Fire TV to handle smart chores. It also comes with an Alexa Voice Remote.

Insignia 4K Fire TV on a gray gradient background.

If you want to go bigger than 55 inches and have a little flexibility with your budget, then check out this 65-inch Insigna F50 QLED TV that's on sale for $289.99 at Best Buy (save $160) or $299.99 at Amazon (save $150). This doesn't appear to be a one-day deal, so you may have some additional time to ponder a purchase.

To be clear, it's not like we have a love affair with Insignia or anything. However, this sale price makes it the least expensive 65-inch TV we could find right now. And while it's also an entry-level model from 2022, in addition to being bigger than the 55-inch F30 above, it steps up to quantum dot LED (QLED) technology to deliver a superior image. It's also brighter than the F30, if that matters.

Here are some more lower-priced TV options, all for under $500 (including a mini LED model)...

Angled render of a Hisense mini LED TV.
Tags:  deals, Insignia, Fire TV
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment