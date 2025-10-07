This 3GB Android Update Is The Last Hurrah For Samsung's Galaxy S22







Breaking ‼️



Galaxy S22 Series: Samsung releases the One UI 8 update in Europe



Build Version: S908BXXUIGYI7/S908BOXMIGYI7/S908BXXUIGYI7 pic.twitter.com/9PlehJccTm — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) October 6, 2025 In terms of promised OS updates, the Samsung S22 series has evidently reached the end of the line. Owners across various regions, including Europe and Asia are reporting how their phones are starting to receive the One UI 8 update, based on Android 16. While the update weighs in at a substantial 3GB, many are noticing that the changes are mostly graphical (or "a fresh look on your Galaxy" according to Samsung) with none of the AI features, such as Audio Eraser and Writing Assist.

Despite being the final hurrah, the One UI 8 rollout for the S22 series (as first spotted by Tarun Vats on X) is overshadowed by a significant omission: the absence of most of Samsung's highly-touted Galaxy AI features. Newer devices running One UI 8, like the Galaxy S24 series and even the S23 FE, have received a suite of intelligent tools, including advanced photo editing and real-time translation capabilities.





Still, even as the Galaxy S22 enters its final phase of its product life cycle, remember that Samsung will continue to provide security patches for at least another year. And who knows, the electronics giant may extend that even further.





The One UI 8 update is slowly rolling out to S22 devices in Europe and certain parts of Asia. Other regions will follow suit in the coming weeks. It must also be noted that based on Samsung's release schedule for the device, the S22 might get One UI 8.5, which is due sometime in January 2026.