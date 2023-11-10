3DMark Steel Nomad Benchmark Is Coming To Pummel Your PC And Other Devices



Steel Nomad is a return to traditional graphics benchmarks, but what may be more interesting is that it will be compatible with a huge swath of different software and hardware. Steel Nomad will of course run on Windows with DX12, but also macOS and iOS with Metal, and Android and Linux with Vulkan. Windows PCs, Linux PCs, Macs, iPhones, and Android devices will all be able to run Steel Nomad. That's a new record for 3DMark, and perhaps a new record for gaming benchmarks entirely.



In its press release, Futuremark also mentioned that Steel Nomad would be themed around 3DMark's 25th anniversary and would contain references to previous 3DMark graphics tests. Veteran PC enthusiasts who remember running 3DMark on PCs from over a decade ago might even enjoy Steel Nomad purely from the nostalgia.