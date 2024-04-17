VoodooX 3dfx 4900 Project Gets A Sleek Black Makeover And HDMI For Crispy Graphics

Indeed, it's feelings like this that spur people to work on new 3dfx hardware even now. We've previously reported on the works of modder "zxclxiv", who has built a number of 3dfx Voodoo cards and sold them to eager enthusiasts . Today, we're taking an early look at the work of Oscar Barea, a Spanish Voodoo enthusiast who has previously operated the 3dfx online museum and who is now trying to build a brand-new Voodoo card design he calls "VoodooX".





More specifically, his card appears to be titled the "VoodooX 4900", a name that makes sense given that it is rather similar in function to the original 3dfx Voodoo 4 4500. Indeed, the VoodooX cards aren't re-implementing 3dfx silicon using an FPGA or anything like that—instead, Oscar is building his VoodooX concept using new-old stock 3dfx VSA-100 chips purchased in bulk from suppliers that are still holding onto the hardware.





Quantum3D AAlchemy 8164: eight VSA-100s and 1GB of RAM. Image: The Dodge Garage

Oscar's VoodooX concept dates back to October of 2022, but due to personal circumstances, Oscar suspended his work on the project not long after. He picked it up again early this year, and while his original prototype board used a green PCB, the new model sports a slick black PCB with VGA, DVI-D, and HDMI connectors on it. That would be cool enough, but Oscar has bigger plans than just some extra outputs.





A demonstration of Quake III Arena running on the VoodooX via HDMI output.