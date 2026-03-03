3D Modeling Technique Reconstructs Little Foot's Entire Face After 3.5 Million Years
Published in Publications Scientifique, the reconstruction is the culmination of more than five years of intensive work. While Little Foot’s skeleton is remarkably complete at over 90%, the skull was discovered embedded in a dense rock matrix within South Africa’s Sterkfontein Caves, where the weight of the surrounding sediment over time had crushed and warped the skull. To fix this, an international team led by Amélie Beaudet used synchrotron X-ray imaging at the Diamond Light Source in the UK, which allowed them to peer through the stone at a resolution of 21 microns into the internal structures of the bone.
While the reconstructed skull possesses rugged, ape-like features, including a protruding jaw and a small braincase, the skeletal structure indicates a creature that was already adept at walking upright. This new face provides a necessary anchor for understanding how selective pressures from diet to social interaction began to reshape the hominin head that eventually became the flatter, more delicate version of the Homo genus.
With the external restructuring done, the team is moving inward. Future studies will likely focus on the internal braincase and the fine details of the teeth, which act as biological archives of diet and growth.