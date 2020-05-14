Microsoft Takes Steps To Begin Windows 10 32-Bit Support Phaseout For New PCs





Microsoft has begun the phaseout of 32-bit versions of Windows 10. OEMs are no longer being offered a 32-bit OS starting with Windows 10 version 2004, which is currently available for both OEMs and developers. Phasing out 32-bit versions of the OS will be a long process, and no longer offering that version to OEMs is the first step. However, Microsoft says it is committed to providing 32-bit builds in other channels.

In other words, consumers will still be able to buy retail copies of Windows 10 and obtain 32-bit media; just not on new PCs. Microsoft's phaseout of the OS comes as demand has significantly fallen for 32-bit PCs as most modern computers available for consumers today use a 64-bit CPU.

32-bit PCs are expected to die off at the end of their regular support time frames. This change shouldn't worry PC users who are currently using 32-bit machines as Microsoft intends to continue to support them through software updates for the foreseeable future.

Microsoft could change its policy down the road, and while it seems unlikely that would happen, plans for Windows have changed before. OS plans changed most recently with Windows 10X. When the software giant first announced Windows 10X, it was aimed at PCs with dual screens. When dual screen PCs were postponed, Windows 10X was slated for use on traditional form factor laptops and convertibles, with the dual screen 10X PCs the OS was intended for coming later down the road.