2TB iPad Pro M2 Is A Smoking Hot Deal At $1000 Off But You Have To Be Quick





If you still get a basket of goodies from the Easter Bunny, it's probably filled with chocolates, jelly beans, and perhaps a minor gift or two (Steam gift card, maybe?). Maybe this year the furry home invader will leave a high-tech surprise, too. If you don't want to bank on it, however, you can take matters into your hands with an absolutely massive discount on an iPad Pro.





Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (6th Generation) for $1,199 (save $1,000), which is a 45% discount over MSRP. It's packed full of storage, too—this is the 2TB model (the most available), not the 256GB SKU. You have to be fast, though. Today's 'Deal of the Day' at Best Buy isfor, which is a 45% discount over MSRP. It's packed full of storage, too—this is the 2TB model (the most available), not the 256GB SKU.





The only caveat, other than it being a one-day discount, is that the offer is specific to the silver colorway. If you want the Space Black variant instead, pricing leaps to $1,599. That's still a sizable $600 discount (you can use the same link—just select the alternative color option), but we don't fancy paying an additional $400 just for a color change.





The 6th gen model is a few years old at this point, but still a great tablet. It's powered by Apple's custom M2 silicon with an 8-core CPU (divided evenly between performance and efficiency cores), 10-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine with support for Apple Intelligence features.





Other features include 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion support and mini LED backlighting, a 12-megapixl ultra-wide front camera, dual cameras on the back consisting of a 12MP wide lens and 10MP ultra-wide shooter, USB-C connectivity (supports Thunderbolt / USB4), Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and Apple Pencil support.





Note that Apple skipped the M3 in its iPad Pro lineup, so this is the second-most recent model, with the new M4 iPad Pro lineup being the most recent.





