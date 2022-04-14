CATEGORIES
2.5 Geeks: What's Up With Ryzen 7 5800X3D? ASUS Zephyrus M16, Galaxy Book2 And More

by Marco ChiappettaThursday, April 14, 2022, 10:39 AM EDT
ryzen 5800x3d webcast
What was AMD thinking with its 3D V-Cache equipped Ryzen 7 5800X3D? A deep dive look at the svelte ASUS Zephyrus M16 Alder Lake-powered gaming laptop, the gorgeous Alienware 34" AW3423DW QD-OLED gaming monitor, and Samsung's Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is next on the bench...


Show Notes:
05:03 - Show Start
09:14 - AMD's Ryzen Spring Refresh
16:20 - ASUS ROG Zephyrus M16 New For 2022
23:44 - Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360
29:00 - Alienware 34" AW3423DW QD-OLED
36:44 - Ryzen 7 5800X3D Discussion
Tags:  AMD, Asus, podcast, Geeks, Alienware, webcast, Livestream
