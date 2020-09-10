2.5 Geeks: Under The Hood Of Ampere, AMD Zen 3 And Big Navi Dates, Lakefield Vs Snapdragon
On this episode of Two And A Half Geeks, we'll be peeling back the lid on NVIDIA's Ampere GPU architecture, and also looking at the new Reviewer's Toolkit from NVIDIA that arrived just in time for our GeForce RTX 30 series review efforts. We'll also be chatting about Intel Lakefield vs. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx in ultra-low power laptops and more…
Show Notes:
05:18 - Microsoft's Xbox Series S Entry-Level Next-Gen Console Officially Announced At Just $299
07:54 - Samsung 980 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD Family Listed With Blazing Fast 7,000MB/Sec Read Performance
09:40 - Radeon RX 6000 And Zen 3 October Surprise: AMD Sets Dates For A New Journey
13:08 - Samsung Galaxy Book S Shoot-Out: Intel Lakefield Vs. Snapdragon 8cx
23:55 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series: Under The Hood Of Ampere
41:27 - NVIDIA Reviewer Toolkit: Preparing For Ampere, Exploring Perf, Power And Latency