CATEGORIES
home Videos 2.5 Geeks
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, September 10, 2020, 12:05 PM EDT

2.5 Geeks: Under The Hood Of Ampere, AMD Zen 3 And Big Navi Dates, Lakefield Vs Snapdragon

ampere lakefield podcast hero

On this episode of Two And A Half Geeks, we'll be peeling back the lid on NVIDIA's Ampere GPU architecture, and also looking at the new Reviewer's Toolkit from NVIDIA that arrived just in time for our GeForce RTX 30 series review efforts. We'll also be chatting about Intel Lakefield vs. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx in ultra-low power laptops and more…


Show Notes:
05:18 - Microsoft's Xbox Series S Entry-Level Next-Gen Console Officially Announced At Just $299
07:54 - Samsung 980 Pro PCIe 4.0 SSD Family Listed With Blazing Fast 7,000MB/Sec Read Performance
09:40 - Radeon RX 6000 And Zen 3 October Surprise: AMD Sets Dates For A New Journey
13:08 - Samsung Galaxy Book S Shoot-Out: Intel Lakefield Vs. Snapdragon 8cx
23:55 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series: Under The Hood Of Ampere
41:27 - NVIDIA Reviewer Toolkit: Preparing For Ampere, Exploring Perf, Power And Latency

Tags:  Nvidia, AMD, Intel, podcast, Geeks, webcast, ampere, rdna2, zen3
Via:  HotHardware on YouTube -- LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms