2.5 Geeks: Small Form Factor PC Vs Mac Studio And A Killer Giveaway Announcement





Apple's Mac Studio is here and we've pitted it against Intel's powerful Dragon Canyon NUC small form factor PC. Which one is faster? What does power consumption look like? Join us as we talk PC vs Mac, along with AMD's recent Zen 4/5 and Radeon roadmap announcements, revisiting the Ryzen 6000 powered ASUS G14 laptop, and a HUGE announcement for an AWESOME GIVEAWAY...