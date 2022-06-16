CATEGORIES
home Videos 2.5 Geeks

2.5 Geeks: Small Form Factor PC Vs Mac Studio And A Killer Giveaway Announcement

by Marco ChiappettaThursday, June 16, 2022, 01:24 PM EDT
pc vs mac hero
Apple's Mac Studio is here and we've pitted it against Intel's powerful Dragon Canyon NUC small form factor PC. Which one is faster? What does power consumption look like? Join us as we talk PC vs Mac, along with AMD's recent Zen 4/5 and Radeon roadmap announcements, revisiting the Ryzen 6000 powered ASUS G14 laptop, and a HUGE announcement for an AWESOME GIVEAWAY...


Show Notes:
10:36 - AMD Reveals RDNA 3 Chiplets, 3D V-Cache For Zen 4 And Phoenix Point Laptop Chips
17:01 - AMD Details Zen 4 EPYC CPU And CDNA 3 GPU Roadmaps With AI Engines Fueled By Xilinx
25:05 - Ryzen 6000 And ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Laptop Review: Revisiting Performance
32:05 - Falcon Northwest Tiki 2022 Review: Tiny Gaming PC That Slays
37:39 - Apple Mac Studio Review: Evaluating Value And Performance Vs PC Alternatives
1:01:50 - Upcoming Falcon Northwest Tiki All-AMD PC Giveaway Tease
Tags:  AMD, Intel, Apple, podcast, Geeks, NUC, webcast, mac studio, dragon-canyon
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
What Are You Playing Now?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment