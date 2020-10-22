CATEGORIES
by Marco ChiappettaThursday, October 22, 2020, 03:31 PM EDT

2.5 Geeks: NVIDIA Reflex, Intel Iris Xe Max GPU, Throttling iPhones And A Winner!

In this episode of HotHardware's Two And A Half Geeks, we'll be taking a close look at NVIDIA's Reflex technology, the first sighting of Intel Iris Xe Max DISCRETE graphics, and throttling iPhones in UL's latest cross-platform graphics benchmark. We also announce the winner of our killer gaming system giveaway with EK Fluid Gaming!


Show Notes:
02:25 - Google Pixel 5 Review: Refined And Feature-Rich With Caveats
08:37 - Acer's Swift 3X Is The First Tiger Lake Laptop To Flex Intel Iris Xe MAX Discrete GPU
16:10 - 3DMark WildLife Benchmark Shows iPhones Thrashing Androids But Apple Throttles Hard
37:06 - NVIDIA Reflex Tested: Low Latency, Precision Gaming At 360Hz
50:52 - HotHardware And EK Fluid Gaming Fantastic AMD Gaming PC Winner

Tags:  Nvidia, Intel, podcast, Geeks, winner, webcast, nvidia reflex, iris xe max

