HotHardware And EK Fluid Gaming Fantastic AMD Gaming PC Winner
Our most recent fall gaming PC giveaway has ended and we have picked the winner! For those few that may have missed the original announcement, for this giveaway we teamed up with the good folks at EK Fluid Gaming, who put together one heck of a gorgeous, all-AMD system.
EKFG graciously offered up one of its beautiful, liquid-cooled 270 Conquest gaming PCs, powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 3800X processor and Radeon RX 5700 XT. Take a look at this bad boy...
The complete parts list and breakdown for this custom gaming rig includes:
|
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X (8 cores, 16 threads, 32 MB L3 Cache, 4.5 GHz max boost)
|Cooling
|EK Custom Hardline CPU + GPU Liquid Cooling Loop with 360mm Radiator
|Memory
|16 GB dual-channel Crucial Ballistix DDR4-3200 speeds
|Motherboard
|ASUS Prime X570-Pro
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 5700XT 50th Anniversary Edition
|Storage
|500GB Samsung 970 Evo M.2 NVMe SSD, 2TB Seagate 7200RPM HDD
|Networking
|Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168, Intel I211 Gigabit NIC
|Power Supply
|EVGA GQ 650W Gold
|Lighting Options
|ASUS Aura Sync
|Operating System
|Windows 10 Home
Well, we've let Gleam do its thing and are about to make someone very happy...
Lane B, You are the lucky winner! Please, Shoot us a note with your full contact details so we can get these awesome prizes into your hands!
**Terms and Conditions: Due to variations in international contest laws, import tariffs, export restrictions, and shipping costs, this give-away was for U.S. and Canadian residents only. Employees of EKFG and HotHardware were not eligible. Any / all winners are responsible for any applicable taxes associated with contest prize. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.**